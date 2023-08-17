Sphere Entertainment Co. to Host Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE: SPHR) will host a conference call to discuss results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the market opening.

Sphere Entertainment Co. (PRNewswire)

To participate via telephone, please dial 888-800-3155 with the conference ID number 8089430 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The call will also be available via webcast at investor.sphereentertainmentco.com under the heading "Events."

For those who are unable to participate on the conference call, you may access a recording of the call by dialing 800-770-2030 (conference ID number 8089430). The call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Tuesday, August 22, 2023 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The webcast replay will be available on the website until Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

About Sphere Entertainment Co.

Sphere Entertainment Co. is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming.

Contacts:

Ari Danes, CFA

Investor Relations and Financial Communications

(212) 465-6072

Justin Blaber

Financial Communications

(212) 465-6109

Grace Kaminer

Investor Relations

(212) 631-5076

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sphere Entertainment Co.