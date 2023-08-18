DHgate Celebrates 19 Years with Unveiling of Special Anniversary Sale, Highlighting Exclusive Prices for Smart Products, apparel, electronics and more

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate, the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, is delighted to unveil the highly anticipated DHgate 19th Anniversary Sale. With the warm-up period running between August 17th and August 20th, followed by the official campaign between August 21st and August 27th, customers can enjoy remarkable discounts and substantial price reductions across a diverse range of products.

DHgate Celebrates 19 Years with Special Anniversary Sale: Up to 80% Off Smart Products, Apparel, Electronics & More (PRNewswire)

To celebrate its 19th anniversary, DHgate is offering exclusive discounts of up to 80% off, and different types of coupons. Leveraging advanced customer segmentation and AI recommendations, these discounts will cater to customers' individual preferences and needs.

To elevate the shopping experience even further, DHgate is introducing enhanced newcomer benefits and expedited delivery services, making it an ideal opportunity to update your Fall essentials, including apparel, electronics, cosmetics, and more. Check out the link.

"We are thrilled to mark our 19th anniversary with the launch of the DHgate 19th Anniversary Sale. 19th anniversary is an important milestone to us, we proudly showcase DHgate's robust global supply chain and exceptional services, affirming our commitment to an unmatched shopping experience. With exclusive discounts, special privileges, and exciting promotions, DHgate continues to redefine cross-border e-commerce," says Sarah Ma, Vice President, Platform Operations, DHGATE Group.

Exclusive Promotional Feast – Multi-tier Surprises

To provide customers with maximum value during the DHgate 19th Anniversary Sale, DHgate has established six specialized sections, where customers can access different exclusive promotions, discounts, products, or logistic services, ensuring a tailored shopping experience for their various needs.

During the sale, buyers can access exclusive privileges and benefits via the DHgate app. The countdown warm-up coupon grants early access to the exciting promotion, and shoppers can accumulate a variety of coupons on the Events page to maximize their shopping value.

As part of the celebration, shoppers have the opportunity to claim a bonus package worth up to $66 USD. For B-Class buyers, a bonus package valued at $85 awaits, recommending high-quality and well-priced products to the global buyers' community.

In addition, DHgate has launched a thrilling anniversary game on the main site, offering participants opportunities to secure high-value coupons and even a new iPhone! With the cross-store full reduction system, shoppers can enjoy multi-tier discounts, with coupons adding up to $52 USD across stores, ensuring a cost-effective and rewarding shopping experience.

Invite Friends & Buying with Exclusive Referral Benefits

DHgate remains committed to offering a convenient and budget-friendly shopping environment. As a welcoming gesture, new users registering on DHgate are entitled to an exclusive gift package valued at $27 USD or even more, featuring exclusive benefits such as 7-day VIP service and Fast Refund service on their first order, etc.

First-time buyers can unlock access to a selection of platform products for as low as $1 USD, combining quality shopping with remarkable savings. Moreover, by inviting friends to join DHgate, users can reap the benefits of an additional 10%-off coupon package. The selection of products includes home electronics, fashion accessories, apparel, smart wearables, and more. Check out new user benefits here.

Enhanced Shipping Services for an Exceptional Experience

As part of DHgate's commitment to customer satisfaction, the platform introduces upgraded shipping services, guaranteeing faster and superior delivery experiences. The promotion includes an exclusive "X-Day Delivery" venue and a "Free Shipping in the US" venue, with locally warehoused items delivered within 24 hours and express delivery service providers like DHL and UPS ensuring 7-day delivery. DHgate's warehouse delivery service offers online logistics tracking within 24 hours, averaging 7-15 days for delivery to buyers in Europe and America via DHLink Logistics.

Customers can also benefit from secure payment methods, hassle-free returns, and exceptional customer support.

Highlighted Recommendations

Throughout the campaign, DHgate recommends the following three standout products:

For more information, please visit DHgate's website.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 34 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com

