Preventative Health and Longevity Company, Viome Life Sciences, Closes $86.5M Oversubscribed Series C Funding Round

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viome Life Sciences, a longevity company committed to translating scientific advancements into practical and individualized health solutions, today announced the successful closure of its $86.5 million oversubscribed Series C funding round. Major investors include Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital, WRG Ventures, and other existing ones as well as new ones. The raise brings Viome's total to $175M and will be used to support research and development and retail expansion efforts.

Today also marks the launch of Viome's groundbreaking Gut Intelligence Test into 200 CVS locations nationwide. It will be the first-ever gut test available in the national retail chain both online and in-store, underscoring the test's strong consumer demand and the need for health optimization tools. This news comes off the heels of Viome's Oral Health Solutions announcement last month which applied its holistic approach and proprietary RNA sequencing technology to usher in a new era of oral health with an emphasis on prevention and long-term care.

"In a world where healthcare has often been reactive, treating symptoms and targeting diseases only after they manifest, Viome is pioneering a transformative shift by harnessing the innate power of food and nutrition. Our mission is not just to prolong life but to enrich it, enabling everyone to thrive in health and vitality," said Viome Founder & CEO Naveen Jain. "At Viome, we're empowering our customers with an individualized nutrition strategy, cutting through the noise of temporary trends and one-size-fits-all advice. We're on a journey to redefine aging itself, and we're invigorated by the support of our investors and customers. Together, we're building pathways to wellness that hold the potential to enhance the lives of billions of fellow humans across the globe."

Viome's unique perspective on health goes against a one-size-fits-all diet and uses science to compute the optimal outcome for each consumer based on their unique human and microbial gene expressions. Today's nutritional practices do not account for our biochemical individuality and are contributing to the onset and progression of many chronic diseases. Viome's data-driven approach is highly individualized and doesn't rely on generic nutritional guidelines that treat all humans as similar. Utilizing AI and advanced algorithms to analyze the world's largest gene expression data from over 600,000 samples, Viome has developed at-home tests and custom-made health products to provide each individual with precise nutrition their body needs. This includes a supplement formula made unique to every single individual as well as a personalized biotic blend for gut health and personalized oral biotic lozenges, for oral microbiome health.

"We made the strategic decision to invest in Viome, recognizing the groundbreaking fusion of its one-of-a-kind RNA technology with state-of-the-art AI. Coupled with an unparalleled repository of biological data, this synergy doesn't just hint at a revolution; it marks the dawn of a new era in healthcare. The promise here is staggering: the very prevention of an epidemic wave of chronic diseases, spanning mental, metabolic, cognitive, and digestive health," said Robbie Schwietzer, Partner at Khosla Ventures. "Our partnership with Viome isn't just an investment; it's a commitment to medical innovation. We're not merely excited; we're inspired and resolved to continue supporting Viome as they sculpt the future with revolutionary products that will redefine the paradigms of health, from early-stage cancer diagnostics to personalized nutrition solutions that respond to the individual's unique biological signature."

Viome was founded in 2016 and is backed by a team of world-class industry experts, translational scientists, nutritionists, researchers, doctors, and advisors focused on a single mission: to improve health by delivering scientific breakthroughs that address the root causes of chronic diseases, cancer, and aging. Viome believes that by further understanding the way the microbiome interacts uniquely with every individual, it can empower individuals with insights and actionable recommendations that are needed to live a long and healthy life.

The Series C funding round represents a significant milestone for Viome, showcasing its position as a leader in science-backed, personalized health solutions. For more information about Viome and its solutions, please visit www.viome.com .

Viome is a pioneering longevity and preventative healthcare company committed to bridging the gap between scientific breakthroughs and their practical implementation as health solutions. Utilizing cutting-edge AI and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome's home-based tests offer individuals personalized nutritional guidance and innovative microbiome health products to enhance both lifespan and healthspan.

Viome has empowered over half a million users with its unique approach that marries groundbreaking proprietary RNA sequencing methods with AI technology. This combination analyzes epigenetic biomarkers, providing robust, AI-driven health insights that contribute significantly to promoting a healthy lifespan.

Together with its top-tier precision nutrition recommendations, Viome offers a comprehensive and personalized solution to aging - at its optimum. This is more than just health optimization, it's a revolution in understanding how we age and enabling us to do so with vitality and wellness.

