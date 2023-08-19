Dodge Direct Connection and Jay Leno's Garage Team Up to Offer New Line of Co-branded Premium Car Care Products

BERKLEY, Mich., Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Iconic television host and comedian Jay Leno and Dodge Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis teamed up today to announce a new line of co-branded car care products from Direct Connection, the Dodge brand’s performance products line, and Jay Leno’s Garage. The new initiative will feature more than 20 premium car detailing and car wash products under the Direct Connection/Jay Leno’s Garage banner, including a branded Direct Connection detailing bucket with a starter kit selection of car care items. (PRNewswire)

Direct Connection, Dodge brand's performance parts line, and Jay Leno's Garage announce a new line of co-branded car care products

New initiative will deliver more than 20 premium car detailing and car wash supplies under the Direct Connection/ Jay Leno's Garage banner, including Direct Connection quick detailer, Direct Connection interior detailer, Direct Connection all-purpose cleaner and more

Branded Direct Connection detailing bucket will be sold with starter kit selection of products

Dodge Brand CEO Tim Kuniskis and Jay Leno will drive the Woodward Cruise in new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 "Last Call" vehicles to personally hand out the products

Car care products will be offered exclusively at DCPerformance.com , with pricing and ordering information available in fourth quarter 2023

The new initiative will feature more than 20 premium car detailing and car wash products under the Direct Connection/Jay Leno's Garage banner, including Direct Connection quick detailer, Direct Connection interior detailer, Direct Connection all-purpose cleaner and many more products. A branded Direct Connection detailing bucket will also be sold with a starter kit selection of car care items.

Leno and Kuniskis announced the new partnership at Vinsetta Garage in Berkley, Michigan, during the annual Woodward Cruise event, which draws tens of thousands of enthusiasts each year to cruise along metro Detroit's historic Woodward Avenue. The duo will drive Woodward in new 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 "Last Call" special-edition vehicles following the press conference announcement and make a stop at the official Dodge brand Woodward Cruise display to personally hand out free samples of the product line.

"When it comes to really caring about and maintaining the most amazing vehicles in the world, there's really no one better to team up with than Jay Leno," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis. "Jay's a member of the Brotherhood of Muscle, and we couldn't be more excited to join together our Direct Connection brand with Jay Leno's Garage in order to introduce a premium new line of co-branded car care products for enthusiasts."

Jay Leno's Garage was also announced earlier this spring as the trusted source for premium car care products delivered with the new, 1,025-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170. Leno was also part of the Las Vegas reveal of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 back in March and was surprised by Kuniskis and the Dodge brand with the presentation of his own personal Demon 170 during today's press conference. The presentation represented the first customer delivery of the Challenger SRT Demon 170, the fastest, quickest, most powerful factory muscle car in the world.

"When you think of legendary American automobiles, Dodge instantly comes to mind. And now, with a little help from Jay Leno's Garage car care, we're ensuring these beauties don't just run great, they look great too," said Jay Leno. "You know, in my years around cars, it's all about authenticity and the passion behind it. Dodge's new Direct Connection website is a game-changer! For every Dodge owner out there, it's THE place to snag those OEM-certified parts and supplies to ramp up your ride with genuine performance upgrades. If you're looking to give your Dodge the royal treatment it deserves, look no further. And hey, while you're sprucing up the performance, don't forget to make it shine with a little help from Jay Leno's Garage car care!"

The Dodge Direct Connection performance parts portfolio, launched in March 2022 under the two-year Dodge Never Lift slate of initiatives, continues to grow with the roll out of the new line of more than 20 co-branded car care products. The Direct Connection detailing bucket starter kit, delivered in a 3.5-gallon Direct Connection bucket, will include:

Direct Connection Quick Detailer

Direct Connection Ceramic Wash Shampoo

Direct Connection High Gloss Tire Shine

Direct Connection All-purpose Cleaner

Direct Connection Color-changing Wheel Cleaner

Direct Connection Interior Detailer

Direct Connection Chenille Wash Mitt (pack)

Direct Connection Twist Weave Drying Towel (pack)

Microfiber Dressing Applicator Pad

The new car care products will be offered exclusively at DCPerformance.com, the online headquarters of the Direct Connection brand. Pricing, ordering and product information for the full product line will be available in the fourth quarter of 2023 at DCPerformance.com.

Jay Leno's Garage

Jay Leno's Garage offers a comprehensive range of detailing products, meticulously formulated to clean, protect, and enhance every part of a vehicle. Whether for a professional detailer or a car enthusiast looking to keep a vehicle in pristine condition, Jay Leno's Garage is the one-stop solution.

What sets Jay Leno's Garage apart in the market is not just superior quality but authentic automotive heritage. Every product is a trusted choice of Jay Leno himself, used daily to maintain his world-renowned collection of vehicles. When you choose Jay Leno's Garage products, you are choosing the same level of care and excellence that keeps some of the world's most exquisite vehicles in show-ready condition.

The mission of Jay Leno's Garage is simple: to make premium-quality detailing products that are affordable and easy to use, ensuring every car owner can achieve professional-level results. At Jay Leno's Garage, we believe every car deserves to look its best, and we are here to make that possible. Experience the difference with Jay Leno's Garage – ultimate car care from the ultimate garage. For more information, visit LenosGarage.com.

Direct Connection

Dodge muscle was born in the 1960s, when Dodge innovated performance upgrades that led to domination at the track and drag strip. As the muscle car enthusiast community exploded, so did the desire for factory-backed go-fast parts. In 1974, Direct Connection launched as the exclusive source for performance parts and technical information, straight from the manufacturer. As an industry first, Direct Connection changed the game with a massive portfolio of performance parts sold through the dealer network with technical information and how-to performance upgrade guides.

Fast forward to today, and with the release of the most powerful and fastest production vehicles in the world, Dodge has become synonymous with high performance. With a new generation of muscle car enthusiasts looking for "ready to run" parts, Direct Connection returns as the new source for high-performance parts and technical expertise straight from the factory. For more information, visit DCPerformance.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

