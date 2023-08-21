HSN AND FANATICS TEAM UP TO ENHANCE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE FOR SPORTS FANS

Kicking-off in August, the move will expand HSN's sports assortment across its digital platforms

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HSN , a leader in multiplatform video commerce, and Fanatics, a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, today announced a new partnership that will provide fans with an extensive collection of high-quality products from several major sports leagues. HSN will now offer a significant assortment across sports, styles and sizes of league and team merchandise under one partner, amplifying the consumer experience for fans of many sports. The move provides HSN with their largest-ever collection of team merchandise to-date.

As the collaboration progresses into 2024, HSN will continue to expand its assortment as new seasons begin. Growing its existing roster of leagues including the National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Baseball (MLB), the retailer will introduce products for the National Basketball Association (NBA), select colleges and universities, NASCAR, Major League Soccer (MLS), and Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

"By combining HSN's expertise in live shopping and video storytelling with Fanatics' extensive selection of licensed merchandise, we will bring an unparalleled and engaging sports shopping experience to our customers," says Rob Robillard, HSN Chief Merchandising Officer. "Fanatics is a trusted leader in sports merchandise and joining forces with them provides an enhanced shopping experience that is unlike any other."

The collaboration kicked off in June with hundreds of MLB products launched on HSN.com from Fanatics' industry-leading inventory, with NFL and college merchandise to follow soon. Products are featured in dedicated HSN Fan Shops, creating a seamless browsing and buying experience. Fanatics will also extend its hot market and championship collections as a part of the deal, featuring products from some of the sports world's biggest moments. Exclusive offerings will also be available live on-air.

"We're excited to kick off this unique arrangement with HSN, which will bring a robust assortment of high-quality products to their shoppers on a platform they are familiar with," said Gary Gertzog, Fanatics President of Business Affairs. "Our cross-channel approach will create new avenues for HSN's audience to browse items for the teams and players they love and showcase their pride and passion on gamedays and beyond."

To kick things off, HSN will present NFL veteran and former Executive Committee member of the National Football League Players Association (NFLPA), Sam Acho, as the guest for Fanatics' first HSN on-air appearance on August 21. In time for the 2023 football season, customers can shop for their team's merchandise on-air, at HSN.com, and on digital streaming platforms including a dedicated episode on HSN+ premiering September 21 where fans can shop for the latest Fanatics styles and deals.

HSN's unique multiplatform business model engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV, as well as through the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages.

About HSN®

HSN® takes shoppers on a journey – embracing the new, exploring untrodden paths, and bringing shoppers a unique perspective that enriches their lives. HSN offers a curated assortment of exclusive products and top brand names in health and beauty, jewelry, home/lifestyle, fashion/accessories, and electronics and incorporates entertainment, personalities and industry experts to provide a unique shopping experience. HSN engages millions of customers across the U.S. via two TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, a website and mobile app, and social pages. HSN was founded more than 45 years ago as the first shopping network and is based in St. Petersburg, Fla. To learn more, visit corporate.hsn.com , follow @HSN on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter , or follow HSN on Pinterest , YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail GroupSM portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments. Qurate Retail Group comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

About Fanatics

Fanatics is building a leading global digital sports platform. The company ignites the passions of global sports fans and maximizes the presence and reach for hundreds of sports partners globally by offering innovative products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect and Bet. Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform. Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans, a global partner network with over 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, teams, players associations, athletes, celebrities, colleges, and college conferences, and over 2,000 retail locations, including its Lids retail business stores.

