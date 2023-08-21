OneAmerica® Celebrates 10 Years of 'Week of Caring'

Weeklong service event results in thousands of service hours completed across the nation

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneAmerica® continues a 10-year tradition of dedicating a full week of volunteer service to its local communities.

From coast to coast, hundreds of associates will assist 29 nonprofits during the 10th annual Week of Caring. Through both in-person and virtual volunteer activities, OneAmerica associates will dedicate their time and talents across several states.

"Week of Caring is just one of many ways that OneAmerica invests in and supports the communities where we live, work and play," said Kim Thomas, chief diversity officer and head of community affairs for OneAmerica. "We're exceedingly proud to celebrate our culture of caring for our 10th year, and plan to have many more ahead."

While most volunteer opportunities are in communities in which OneAmerica associates live and work, associates nationwide may also volunteer for virtual activities benefitting national organizations. Eighteen volunteer sites are in the Indianapolis area; other communities that will benefit from the investment include Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Portland, Maine; San Diego, California; and Westampton, New Jersey.

Week of Caring is conducted in collaboration with many nonprofit organizations, such as Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Second Helpings, Dress for Success, the Children's Museum of Indianapolis, Oaks Integrated Care, Preble Street, St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, San Diego Rescue Mission and Feeding America. This year, new volunteer opportunities in Indianapolis include those with Firefly Children and Family Alliance, Indianapolis Art Center, Indianapolis Cultural Trail, the Parks Alliance of Indianapolis, Easterseals Crossroads and Little Red Door. Virtual volunteer opportunities are also available through the Red Cross and the Alzheimer's Association.

Week of Caring is part of a broader associate-driven philanthropic effort that also includes the company's annual giving campaign. The OneAmerica Cares Giving Campaign starts in September and runs through mid-October. Last year, the campaign raised $739,888 to invest back into communities across the country.

In 2014, OneAmerica became the first organization in central Indiana to devote an entire week to volunteer service. Every year associates have the opportunity to collaborate with their colleagues in an immersive, community-focused effort that benefits others.

About OneAmerica®

A national provider of insurance and financial services for 145 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/companies.

OneAmerica® is the marketing name for the companies of OneAmerica.

