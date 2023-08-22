Safal Partners' Malcolm Harden Named Chair of ACT-IAC

National management consulting firm CGO to serve as Chair of nonprofit association improving government through technology.

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Safal Partners, a national management consulting firm focused on serving public sector clients, announced today that its Chief Growth Officer, Malcolm L. Harden, has been named Chair of The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC). Harden will serve as Chair through June 2025 leading the organization's efforts to support improved delivery of government services and operational performance through technology.

"Safal is thrilled to have Malcolm leading the IAC Executive Committee's work," said Mukta Pandit, President and Founder of Safal Partners. "We share ACT-IAC's values of collaboration with government and partnering with the public sector to generate positive mission outcomes. I fully support his leadership in advancing ACT-IAC's work to deliver excellent programs and products."

ACT-IAC is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization established to improve government through the effective and innovative application of technology. The top venue for industry and government collaboration, it provides an objective, trusted and ethical forum for communication, collaboration and learning. Established by OMB and GSA nearly 45 years ago, it is the premier public-private partnership in the government technology community and has been recognized by government as 'an example of how government and industry can work together.'"

"I am honored to help drive such a distinguished organization, and grateful for the ability to work with an energized and skilled Executive Committee, as well as the continued expertise of our Immediate Past Chair and Executive Vice Chair," said Harden. "I am committed to the ACT-IAC core values of collaboration, leadership, and education. Working shoulder-to-shoulder with our government for the benefit of the country motivates and inspires me. I look forward to collaborating with and learning from our member companies as we work to constantly improve efforts to drive better government mission outcomes."

About Safal Partners

Safal is a nationally recognized management consulting firm, revolutionizing public sector programs and services to catalyze positive societal change at scale. This high-powered small business brings a combination of specialized data analytics skills, data visualization tooling and low-code platform development to public sector clients in the pursuit of "Safal": Good Outcomes. For more information, please visit safalpartners.com.

About American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

