Culinary Experts at Hormel Foods Welcome the Fall Season with Flavorful Array of Autumn-Inspired Dishes

AUSTIN, Minn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Many themes are synonymous with the fall season. Changing leaves and cooling temperatures. Football games and harvest festivals. And of course, enjoying the tastes and traditions of the season with all kinds of fun, fall-themed flavors available to explore.

With autumn right around the corner, the culinary experts at Hormel Foods have constructed a creative array of original recipes, all inspired by trending flavors of the fall season. These SKIPPY® peanut butter and pumpkin protein balls put a poppable spin on the season's most celebrated flavor: pumpkin spice. (PRNewswire)

In terms of fall-cuisine inspiration, the culinary experts at Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) have the tips and creative approaches needed for those looking to add fall-themed flavors to their snacks and meals. Chef Barry Greenberg, culinary team lead for the Fortune 500 global-branded food company, has identified a host of intriguing fall-themed flavors — a mix of both classic and emerging flavor profiles — all of which can be easily incorporated into any recipe with the help of Hormel Foods and its family of brands.

"Since I began cooking, I have always felt that fall is the best time to be in the kitchen," Greenberg said. "There are so many wonderful flavors associated with the fall season, and there are even more ways to implement those flavors into new recipes and new dishes. From pumpkin spice on down, there's so much to love about seasonal food this time of year."

Greenberg is encouraging consumers to get creative with their cooking this fall. To help, he developed the following recipes around trending fall-themed flavors, all of which are sure to take any seasonal eating experience to new heights:

PUMPKIN SPICE : Is it really fall without pumpkin spice? "It's everywhere this time of year, and I don't see that changing any time soon," Greenberg said. Consider a Skippy ® peanut butter and pumpkin spice protein balls. Ready in just 15 minutes, these bites are a great on-the-go snack to accompany all of your fall activities. : Is it really fall without pumpkin spice? "It's everywhere this time of year, and I don't see that changing any time soon," Greenberg said. Consider a poppable pumpkin snack this fall withpeanut butter and pumpkin spice protein balls. Ready in just 15 minutes, these bites are a great on-the-go snack to accompany all of your fall activities.

APPLE CIDER : Another fan favorite, this flavor is here to stay. "Fall is definitely cider season," Greenberg said. And the makers of the Planters ® snack-nuts brand know it. The brand's newest flavor innovation — Planters ® apple cider donut cashews, now available for a limited time at retailers nationwide — is the perfect centerpiece for this : Another fan favorite, this flavor is here to stay. "Fall is definitely cider season," Greenberg said. And the makers of thesnack-nuts brand know it. The brand's newest flavor innovation —apple cider donut cashews, now available for a limited time at retailers nationwide — is the perfect centerpiece for this irresistible snack mix , which puts the taste of fall right in the palm of your hand.

SPICY MAPLE SYRUP : Transform the classic sweetness of maple syrup by adding some spice to the mix, a concept that blends perfectly with the savory taste of SPAM ® Classic in this : Transform the classic sweetness of maple syrup by adding some spice to the mix, a concept that blends perfectly with the savory taste ofClassic in this delicious musubi recipe . Topped with a spicy maple syrup and set on a waffle, the dish presents a perfect blend of savory, sweet and heat. "Maple syrup has always been part of fall breakfast for me," Greenberg said. "It goes great with pancakes, of course, but the versatility of maple syrup in the kitchen stretches far beyond pancakes."

UBE : Ube is a beautiful, deep-purple yam that has some nutty flavor undertones. "It's going to continue gaining popularity," Greenberg said. "It's a beautiful color, and it can be implemented in a variety of creative ways." Hormel ® Black Label ® bacon also in the fold, this skillet cinnamon roll is the perfect fall treat. : Ube is a beautiful, deep-purple yam that has some nutty flavor undertones. "It's going to continue gaining popularity," Greenberg said. "It's a beautiful color, and it can be implemented in a variety of creative ways." Like this : The sweet, mild flavor of ube is the perfect complement to cinnamon, and with crispybacon also in the fold, this skillet cinnamon roll is the perfect fall treat.

SAVORY GRAINS: Granola in particular is an ingredient to watch, particularly for non-sweet applications. Savory granola — like this Planters® rosemary and sea salt cashews — can be used to contrast a sweet dish, or add a crunchy element to a side dish, pilaf or entrée. Oatmeal is another grain gathering popularity in the savory ranks. For now, set aside the fruit and cinnamon and try this Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Wholly® avocado and Chi-Chi's® salsa. : Granola in particular is an ingredient to watch, particularly for non-sweet applications. Savory granola — like this delectable mix featuringrosemary and sea salt cashews — can be used to contrast a sweet dish, or add a crunchy element to a side dish, pilaf or entrée. Oatmeal is another grain gathering popularity in the savory ranks. For now, set aside the fruit and cinnamon and try this hearty oatmeal recipe , featuringbacon,avocado andsalsa.

"Fall is such a fun time to get creative in the kitchen," Greenberg said. "Whether it's a classic fall flavor like pumpkin spice or an emerging new food trend like ube, there are endless ways to implement the beloved flavors of the fall season into your at-home cuisine. We hope these original recipes will inspire you to do so."

For more recipes from Hormel Foods and its family of brands, visit hormelfoods.com/recipes.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com and csr.hormelfoods.com.

