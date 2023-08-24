PeopleReady Named a 2023 Leader in US Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions by Everest Group

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), has been named a Leader, the highest possible designation, in Everest Group's U.S. Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix ® Assessment 2023. To be named a Leader, contingent staffing service providers demonstrate several characteristics including expertise in catering to a wide range of industrial segments and showcasing a strong vision for technology and innovation, expansion and DE&I.

"Through its strong commitment to skilled trades, JobStack's on-demand staffing capabilities and expertise in onsite and industrial managed services, PeopleReady has carved a significant mark in the US industrial contingent talent and strategic solutions market," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group. "Achieving the position of a Leader in Everest Group's U.S. Industrial Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023, PeopleReady stands out with its exceptional ability to deliver scalable and tailored staffing solutions across diverse industries."

Everest Group classifies contingent staffing service providers into three ascending categories, including Aspirants, Major Contenders and the highest designation, Leaders. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix framework assesses the market success and overall delivery capability of service providers.

"It is a true honor to be recognized for our team's success in putting work and workforces within reach through our tireless commitment to provide flexible staffing solutions and service excellence to every customer and associate," said Kristy Willis, President of PeopleReady. "This recognition further motivates us to advance in our mission of connecting people and work as a leader in the staffing industry."

Everest Group's assessment of PeopleReady on this year's PEAK Matrix highlighted the following key strengths:

PeopleReady offers industrial contingent staffing services and specializes in providing on-demand labor through its app-based flexible solution.

PeopleReady has experience in sourcing industrial talent for a wide range of industries, such as construction, logistics and distribution, manufacturing and production and hospitality and events, with coverage across both general labor and skilled trades.

PeopleReady is one of the few industrial staffing players to offer comprehensive mobile platforms serving both the candidates and clients. The JobStack app has a large user base and offers a broad range of functionalities such as job search/job posting, onboarding, job rating and timekeeping.

PeopleReady leverages an omnichannel strategy with a strong focus on digitizing staffing delivery through a comprehensive mobile application for clients and associates and complementing the digital delivery through an extensive on-ground presence across the U.S.

PeopleReady offers additional benefits to its associates apart from the traditional W2 benefits, such as learning and skilling opportunities in the form of free Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training, and greater financial flexibility in the form of a Wisely pay card.

PeopleReady creates opportunities for diverse cohorts to return to work by offering soft-skills training, career coaching and education resources to individuals who have been unemployed for a long time, those seeking second chances, individuals with disabilities and veterans. This supports the DE&I goals of its clients.

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, retail and hospitality. Leveraging its game changing JobStack staffing app and presence in more than 600 markets throughout North America, PeopleReady connected over 226,000 people to work in 2022. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

