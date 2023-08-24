RedShift BioAnalytics Announces Distribution Agreement with Flownamics for The Director™ Liquid Handler.

The recently launched HaLCon Analyzer from RedShiftBio and the Flownamics Director are perfectly suited to jointly deliver HPLC-quality protein titer for bioprocessing with even greater efficiency and throughput.

BOXBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShift BioAnalytics (RedShiftBio®) today announced that it has signed a global distribution agreement with Flownamics for the Director™ Sample Distribution System.

The Director™ from Flownamics is the first-of-its-kind liquid handler optimized for bioprocessing and cell line development. This system eliminates the need for a technician to prepare and load samples onto multiple analytical devices. It captures the data and sends it to a LIMS or process control system, streamlining process monitoring and data management.

The HaLCon Analyzer, from RedShiftBio, is a cutting-edge purpose-built liquid chromatography system that provides real-time protein titer measurements from a cell-free bioreactor sample. HaLCon is designed to provide protein titer results equivalent to traditional protein A, HPLC but features a sample-to-answer time of less than five minutes and requires no chromatography expertise to operate.

The global distribution agreement is effective immediately. Under the terms of the agreement, RedShiftBio will sell the Director Sample Distribution System to facilitate high throughput process development applications and walkaway automation on the HaLCon Analyzer. The company is making The Director available for shipment immediately in North America, Europe, and Asia.

"Combining the Director and HaLCon makes it possible to monitor titer from any size reactor in real-time from Research through Cell Line Development and Process Development, said Julien Bradley, CEO of RedShiftBio. "It automates the sample handling and increases the walkaway time providing greater efficiency for customers with higher throughput needs."

Protein titer measurements are a key parameter to monitor bioreactor optimization but until now, obtaining concentration measurements has required sending samples for analysis by HPLC, often requiring many hours or even days before results are returned. Through the integration of HaLCon and Director, users can obtain extremely accurate titer measurements of batched samples in minutes, generating actionable results and optimizing the utilization of the bioreactors. This allows for more efficient use of resources and can lead to significant cost savings.

About RedShift BioAnalytics

RedShiftBio® is a forward-thinking technology company providing novel life science analytical platforms, reagents, software, and services to leading biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. The company has developed a powerful new analytical technique, Microfluidic Modulation Spectroscopy (MMS), that provides in-depth biomolecule structural information in a single automated analysis. RedShiftBio also offers the HaLCon Analyzer, a fit-for-purpose protein analyzer designed to provide easy and accurate protein titer measurements at the point of need. RedShiftBio is headquartered in Boxborough, Massachusetts.

About Flownamics

Flownamics® is the leader in online sampling for the bioprocess industry and specializes in the design of innovative and unique, high-quality, and easy-to-operate products for bioprocess development and automation. Flownamics strives to understand customers' needs while providing outstanding service, support, and customized solutions.

