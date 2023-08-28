Five Rally House Stores Across Five States Open This Weekend

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading sports and merchandise retailer, Rally House, achieves another impressive feat of opening five new stores in five states this past weekend. One store joins the Omaha roster (L Street Marketplace), while the others arrive in fresh markets like Central Pennsylvania (Chambersburg Crossing), Lexington, KY (Hamburg Pavilion), Tyler, TX (Cumberland Park), and Tempe, AZ (Tempe Marketplace).

August has been a month of outstanding growth for Rally House, with seven stores in one weekend to start the month and five stores in one weekend to end the month, bringing this month's total to 16 new stores. "Rally House is excited to continue amplifying its presence across the country with another remarkable number of new stores in one weekend," CEO Aaron Liebert describes. "We're proud to be the trusted sports and merchandise retailer for dedicated fans everywhere, and it's all possible because of the hard work of our team members and incredible customers."

Each Rally House store stocks quality products from respected brands, including New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Nike, Adidas, and more. These stores offer localized assortments of popular colleges, like the ASU Sun Devils, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Penn State Nittany Lions. Plus, customers can find pro teams like the Arizona Cardinals, Texas Rangers, KC Chiefs, Philadelphia 76ers, and others among these new Rally House storefronts.

These five new Rally House stores provide an expansive assortment of localized merchandise alongside an array of sports apparel and collectibles. Each location carries area-specific local apparel and gifts featuring unique designs inspired by the various cities and states, including stand-out products from RALLY Brand™.

Exceptional customer service and a complete inventory are top priorities for these new Rally House stores. Plus, a comprehensive selection of items is available online at www.rallyhouse.com, which can ship to any state. The company also recommends patrons follow Rally House on Facebook (@RallyHouse) and Instagram (@rally_house) for the latest store news, giveaways, and other company information.

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 170+ locations across 17 states.

