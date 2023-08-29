GE Appliances Helps Consumers Create Personalized Recipes From the Food in Their Kitchen with Google Cloud's Generative AI

New features introduced via GE Appliances' SmartHQ consumer app generate custom recipes and provide a new conversational interface for appliance use and care

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GE Appliances (GEA), a Haier company, and Google Cloud today announced an expansion of their partnership to enhance and personalize consumer experiences with generative AI. GE Appliances' SmartHQ consumer app will use Google Cloud's generative AI platform, Vertex AI, to offer users the ability to generate custom recipes based on the food in their kitchen with its new feature called Flavorly™ AI. SmartHQ Assistant, a conversational AI interface, will also use Google Cloud's generative AI to answer questions about the use and care of connected appliances in the home.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

"This collaboration is a good example of how we are transforming our entire business landscape, from product design and manufacturing to customer interaction," said Kevin Nolan, president and CEO of GE Appliances. "Our goal is to be 'zero distance' from our consumers, ensuring we always deliver products and experiences that truly resonate. Our partnership with Google Cloud is a prime example of our commitment to providing consumers with the seamless, personalized experiences they desire."

GE Appliances' SmartHQ app includes two innovative features using Google Cloud's generative AI:

Flavorly AI: Flavorly AI uses generative AI to create a selection of unique recipes for consumers based on their food preferences and the ingredients they have available in their kitchen. Take for example, a familiar experience in homes across America: It's 6:30 p.m. ; there is no dinner plan; and a selection of seemingly random ingredients are in the refrigerator. Consumers can simply select a recipe category and type of cuisine, then input available ingredients and include any dietary preferences. They will receive tailored recipes with ingredients, instructions, and even photos. Consumers are invited to use Flavorly AI even without a connected GE Appliance in the home, by downloading the SmartHQ app in the app store and creating a user account. SmartHQ is available in Android and iOS.

SmartHQ Assistant: Accessible through a chat bubble on the SmartHQ app home screen, the SmartHQ Assistant eliminates the need to search through junk drawers to find that missing instruction manual. Consumers can simply ask the SmartHQ Assistant questions related to registered connected appliances, and it will quickly offer the answers. From water filter replacement recommendations to cleaning tips, the assistant will crawl GE Appliances' owner manuals, providing quick and accurate answers.

GE Appliances gained access to Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI tools and developed these innovative products quickly to serve the growing needs of its consumers. GE Appliances also plans several updates – for example, a review feature for Flavorly AI will be launched later in the fall, allowing users to rate recipes and enhance the AI model further for consumer benefit.

"We are seeing a variety of brands across industries invest in generative AI to help them create deeper, more meaningful connections with their customers," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "GE Appliances is another great example of this. Already renowned for delivering high-quality appliances to homes around the country, GE Appliances will use our AI technology to help create highly personalized, helpful, and easy-to-use digital experiences for consumers."

About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances we make the world a better place, and our team is committed to leading in the communities where we live and work. Today, our appliances are in 50 percent of all U.S. homes, and our business is committed to serving every family in the country. We are a purpose-rooted and passion-driven organization that believes there is always a better way. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram®, Café™, GE Profile™, GE®, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners and water filtration systems. For more information on our company, brands, and corporate citizenship, visit geappliancesco.com.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Google Cloud