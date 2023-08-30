CLOUD 10 STUDIOS ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF CLOUD 10 ORIGINALS

DALLAS and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud 10 Studios, led by feature-production veteran Tracey Dispensa, announces the launch of Cloud 10 Originals.

Cloud 10 is excited to make its first foray into original production, working with industry creative giants Gary Trousdale (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Hunchback of Notre Dame), Tab Murphy (Batman/Superman: Apocalypse, Tarzan), Brian McKissick (Watchmen, Will Trent), Tobin Jones (How to Train Your Dragon, Incredibles 2, The Matrix Reloaded), and Kyle Portbury (Beyond the Search). At the helm, CEO Dispensa leverages extensive production leadership experience at DreamWorks, Warner Brothers, Industrial Light and Magic, and Walt Disney Imagineering. "We are very excited to be at the point where we can self-fund the development of several Cloud 10 originals working with these industry legends. We now have ten projects in our slate with our first in early production," says Dispensa.

Cloud 10 Studios plans to execute its content as high-quality 3D animation, using both a 3D animation pipeline and a real-time pipeline leveraging Fortnite creator's Epic! Games' Unreal Engine as a key component. "We've already been using Unreal Engine for 80% of our projects at Cloud 10 Studios. From commercials to animated short films, and AAA video game cinematics, we've honed our ability to leverage the best of both worlds," shares Dispensa. "The tool still has so much potential to build efficiencies and cost-savings in our workflow while maintaining the quality we're targeting."

Major streamers such as Netflix, Hulu, and Max (formerly HBO Max), along with others, have seen the demand for animated content outweigh almost any other form of storytelling. "The rise of streaming platforms and demand for content has been incredibly impactful in providing avenues for more voices to be heard. This is providing opportunities for newer companies, like Cloud 10 Studio, to boldly enter the marketplace with a great chance for success," says Dispensa.

About Cloud 10 Studios

Cloud 10 Studios is a visionary woman-owned and operated tech-forward creative studio fusing disruptive innovation with feature film experience. Globally linked top-tier talent leveraging cutting-edge tools and technology bring elevated creative solutions in Animation and VFX. Cloud 10 provides exceptional turnkey quality in VR, AR, XR, and Metaverses, with offices in Dallas and Las Vegas.

