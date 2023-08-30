EVERSANA Unveils EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE, Life Science Industry's First End-to-End Omnichannel Solution Driving Brand Connectivity and Activating Commercialization Services

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVERSANA®, a leading provider of commercialization services to the global life sciences industry, today announced the launch of EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE™, the life science industry's first end-to-end omnichannel solution focused on amplifying brand impact. It orchestrates "next best experience" commercialization services to simultaneously drive sales and patient outcomes.

Introducing EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE™, the life science industry’s first end-to-end omnichannel solution that amplifies brand impact while simultaneously driving sales and patient outcomes. (PRNewswire)

Informed by a global omnichannel advisory council of more than 20 pharmaceutical leaders and 40 subject matter experts, EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to apply a deep understanding of patient and provider needs. The solution aggregates and synthesizes pivotal data points to predict and capitalize on brand opportunities while reducing market waste. It serves as a seamless router of actionable data and deep insights across both personal and non-personal channels, providing brands with optimal touchpoint orchestration.

EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE transcends the limitations of traditional omnichannel solutions by activating EVERSANA's full commercialization services, including global agency network solutions, patient support services and field deployment teams, including promotional, medical, and market access solutions. The end-to-end approach bridges strategy, process, and technology to the omnichannel needs of marketing and sales teams across the healthcare industry. The result provides highly engaging experiences that amplify impact through sales, efficiencies, and stakeholder satisfaction.

"Omnichannel is a buzzword we've heard time and time again across our industry. However, the reality is most omnichannel solutions today are one-dimensional, solely focused on HCP engagement and capabilities," said Jim Lang, CEO, EVERSANA. "Clients deserve a better way to connect the dots across the care journey. Through the investment we've made in strategy, processes, and technology, EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE goes beyond the right message at the right time, and finally addresses the need for commercialization simplicity, success and business impact."

EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE is powered by the EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE Engine™, a proprietary tool that leverages, machine learning (ML) and ACTICS®, EVERSANA's enterprise-wide data, analytics, and technology ecosystems. Complementing existing marketing technology platforms like Adobe, Salesforce and Veeva, it amplifies impact by optimizing customer experiences across all channels through deep customer understanding. Driving the highest possible engagement the engine delivers HCP identification, affinity preferences, journey selection, share of voice throttling, and touchpoint optimization all powered by AI.

"Now more than ever, the life science industry needs a fresh approach to what omnichannel is all about," added Lang. "While we offer omnichannel capabilities like many others, our true differentiator remains our ability to be a strategic partner to our clients, keeping the complex simple and connecting brands with their customers across all touchpoints of their unique journeys and ever-changing needs."

To learn more about EVERSANA ORCHESTRATE and request a demo, visit eversana.com/ORCHESTRATE.

About EVERSANA®

EVERSANA® is a leading provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company's integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

EVERSANA

Matt Braun

Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +1 414-434-4830

E-mail: matt.braun@eversana.com

EVERSANA logo (PRNewsfoto/EVERSANA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EVERSANA