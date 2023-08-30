SPARC Research Establishes Propulsion Research and Development Agreement with Naval Air Warfare Center at China Lake, CA

WARRENTON, Va., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SPARC Research of Warrenton Virginia and the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division (NAWCWD) at China Lake CA have agreed to cooperate in the areas of improving the performance of solid rocket motors and airbreathing engines. The objective is to provide increased range and capability for missile systems delivered to the warfighter.

This relationship was formalized in a three-year cooperative research and development agreement, or CRADA, between NAWCWD and SPARC Research. "We are pleased to enter this agreement and leverage the strong capabilities existing at each organization for the betterment of the Department of Defense", said Kevin Bailey, Director of Programs at SPARC Research. Matt Cornwell, SPARC Research President added "I view this CRADA as the start of a longer-term relationship to jointly develop and demonstrate prototype advanced propulsion systems".

Matthew Gross, the Principal Investigator at NAWCWD also said "We are honored to be working with SPARC Research to enable us to cooperatively develop, build, test, and effectively transition emerging propulsion technologies to future weapon development programs".

SPARC Research was founded to advance the state-of-the-art in rocket and airbreathing technology development, preliminary design, and prototype demonstration using modern multiphysics modeling tools. For more information, visit www.sparcresearch.com or contact: SPARC Research, info@sparcresearch.com.

