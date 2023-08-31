Avidity Biosciences Announces Upcoming Presentations at 2023 Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the company will be presenting two poster presentations at the 2023 Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation Annual Conference, being held September 7-9, 2023, in Washington, D.C.

POSTER PRESENTATIONS

September 9, 2023: 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. EDT

From Myotube to Patient: AOC 1001 Demonstrates DMPK Reduction and Spliceopathy Improvement in a Phase 1/2 Study in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) (MARINA TM )

Topline Data Analysis of the Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial Evaluating AOC 1001 in Adult Patients with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1: MARINATM

Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through internal discovery efforts and key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

