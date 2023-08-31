BioCare, Inc. Named to 2023 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Second Year in a Row

PHOENIX, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCare, Inc., a leading specialty pharmaceutical distribution partner known for its specialty distribution and logistics services, has once again secured a place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This annual ranking by Inc. Magazine highlights a diverse range of companies from various industries and presents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Notably, BioCare has earned its position on the list for the second consecutive year, claiming the No. 4337 ranking.

"Being featured on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies nationwide for two years in a row is a tremendous honor for BioCare," remarked Linda Matthews, CEO of BioCare, Inc. "This recognition is a testament to our commitment to growth and continued innovation. Our success would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our employees, who continuously help support our partners in their mission to save lives."

The companies highlighted on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list have not only achieved outstanding success but have also demonstrated remarkable resilience in the face of challenges such as navigating inflationary pressure, rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Wednesday, August 23.

About BioCareSD

BioCareSD, a BioCare company, has been providing patients across the country with fast and easy access to life-saving medications for over 40 years. This is accomplished via their wide reaching nationwide network of distribution centers and agile distribution capabilities, offering both STAT and emergency deliveries. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, BioCareSD has a central customer support team and local, field-based account management teams, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.biocaresd.com .

