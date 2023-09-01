LAFC AND PACSUN UNITE SOCCER AND STYLE WITH THEIR FIRST EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE COLLECTION

The exclusive collection will be available at BMO Stadium and within 100 Pacsun stores for fans to shop nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), known for its dynamic gameplay and passionate fanbase, and California-based retailer Pacsun expand on their community partnership to introduce dedicated merchandise, encapsulating sport and streetwear. Launching on September 1st, the limited-edition apparel collection incorporates LAFC's bold black and gold colors and striking crest.

Pacsun continues to meet consumers where they live, creating an outlet for self-expression by merging fashion with their interests. With the ever-growing popularity of Soccer in the United States, the partnership stands as a testament to Pacsun's consistent relevancy in pop culture and style. The accessible line allows fans everywhere to flaunt their gameday pride and shop the line at BMO Stadium or from their living room. Pacsun dives deeper into the world of Major League Soccer through this creative collaboration, broadening the LAFC fanbase nationwide.

This initial apparel drop will go live just in time for LAFC's thrilling match against World Cup Champion and 7X Ballon d'Or winning Football Player Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF on September 3rd. The five-piece unisex line features hoodies and t-shirts, adorned with LAFC's symbols of strength, courage, and diversity, uniting fans behind the passion of the sport.

Pacsun and LAFC officially announced their community outreach partnership in early May of this year and have since collaborated on community engagement events at BMO Stadium and local Los Angeles community giveback initiatives. Together, Pacsun and LAFC teamed up with the Bresee Youth Center to provide local students with necessary apparel and supplies. Recent impact moments have included a Mock Interview Day for career development coaching, the Youth Leadership Program (YLP) end-of-year celebration, and the Annual Bresee Backpack Distribution Day on August 3rd. Pacsun's presence at LAFC Fan Fest events has helped amp up fans through entertaining activities, offering fans and customers exclusive access to free products, discounts, and more.

"It is a testament to both the true partnership we have with Pacsun and how much we have grown in our first six years that we will now see the LAFC crest and Black & Gold streetwear line in Pacsun stores across the nation," said Larry Freedman, LAFC Co-President and Chief Business Officer. "We are proud to serve our growing community and fanbase through this special collaboration."

To celebrate the debut apparel launch and add to the pre-game excitement, fans will have the opportunity to meet an LAFC player at the Glendale Pacsun store on September 1st from 3 - 4 PM as they shop the new collection. Pacsun will also have a big presence at the highly-anticipated game against Inter Miami CF on September 3rd with an incredible build-out shop showcasing the collection at LAFC Fan Fest, where fans can participate in a raffle to win the entire collection.

"Our partnership with LAFC has been incredibly rewarding so far and we're excited to introduce this special capsule collection to fans," said Richard Cox, VP of Men's Merchandising and Design at Pacsun. "It's been a thrill to embrace the MLS energy and create gear that's accessible, no matter where you're cheering from. We're excited at the opportunity to magnify the LAFC community and unite supporters from coast to coast."

The complete collection will be available to purchase at BMO Stadium, within 100 Pacsun retail locations nationwide and online at www.pacsun.com on September 1st. Pricing ranges from $25 – $60 and the collection offers a gender-neutral fit in small – x-large sizes. Hi-res imagery can be found HERE .

