Presotea - A leading bubble tea brand from Taiwan

TAIPEI, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presotea was established in Taiwan in 2006, and it soon became one of the best-known bubble tea shops in Taiwan and around the world, with more than 400 franchises opening since its launch.

Presotea's global presence is expanding steadily. It boasts an extensive franchise network of 18 stores throughout Australia, where it set up business outposts over the past few decades, and Presotea is now the number one bubble tea brand in Perth.

Presotea is also making inroads in the North American markets in recent years, with 67 stores throughout Canada, and is now the most popular bubble tea brand in Montreal, Toronto, British Columbia and Alberta Province. In 2019, Presotea opened its first store in the United States and despite the onslaught of the pandemic, it has successfully established 27 stores in succession, bringing its overseas shops to over 120 and that number is still growing, making Presotea the foremost bubble tea brand overseas hailed from Taiwan.

"In the first and second quarters of 2023, Presotea welcomed its first Jordan and Dubai franchisees, and an agreement has been signed. It's expected to establish its stores in the Middle East in the third quarter," says by Jackson, overseas department vice president at Presotea.

Presotea is renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality ingredients, freshly-brewed purity tea and endless-flavor beverages that delight the senses and elevate the tea-drinking experience.

Presotea doesn't merely follow trends; it sets them. The brand's innovation extends beyond traditional teas to include refreshing fresh fruit and inventive topping that cater to evolving tastes. The famous drinks are "Signature Fruit Tea", "Panda Pearl Milk Tea" and "Mango Slush".

Presotea's menu expresses its willingness to push the boundaries of tea. Each cup of Presotea is a testament to the brand's dedication to crafting a sensorial journey that engages all senses, from sight to taste and aroma.

As a result of Presotea's large selection of freshly made-to-order drinks, customers are able to create drinks that perfectly reflect their own style and taste, allowing them to express themselves in the best possible way.

Celebrating this new chapter of life's career by visiting: https://www.presotea.com/join.php

Key Highlights of Presotea:

From Tea Farm-To-Table for Quality:

Presotea understands that the heart of any great drinks lies in its ingredients. That's why the brand is one of the handful of tea beverage makers in Taiwan with its own tea processing factory. It's also the biggest company in Taiwan that partners with smallholders, with a tea farm sized at 500 hectares to ensure a steady supply of premium-quality tea leaves. At least 73% of the ingredients used in Presotea's products come from the company-owned factory to uphold quality consistency for consumers.

The First To Pressure Brew for Purity:

"The name, 'Presotea,' is a subtle echo of 'Espresso'," says by Founder and CEO of Presotea, Ms Chen Mei Yen. Because the perfect tea through high temperature and high pressure mastery, Presotea is a pioneer of the "espresso-style" brewing technique machine.

The adoption of a unique, espresso-style tea brewing technique that preserves pure essence of tea.

Our state-of-the-art espresso-style tea brewing system ensures cleanliness and prevents over-oxidation.

A rigorous raw material management also ensures zero waste.

60 Seconds Freshly Brewed Guarantee:

Unlike most bubble tea shops, where tea is brewed in bulk in advance, Presotea brew each tea made-to-order right in front of customers. As a result of this freshly made guarantee, customers are always assured of enjoying tea as it should taste.

For franchisee inquiries, please contact:

Overseas department Sales Manager: Doris Lin

Mobile/Whatsapp: +886 905 275 733

E-mail: Overseas department Sales Manager:Mobile/Whatsapp: +886 905 275 733E-mail: doris@presotea.com

About Presotea:

Presotea is a pioneering brand in the bubble tea industry, known for its dedication to 17 years franchisee system experiences. Presotea offers a strong customer service in the worldwide help to start your own business efficiency.

For more information, please visit PRESOTEA CO., LTD.

View original content:

SOURCE PRESOTEA CO., LTD.