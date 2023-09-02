DENVER , Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Johnson has joined Birdon as the Ship Design Director building on his extensive career in shipbuilding, Naval Architecture and Engineering. Spencer will lead Birdon's Engineering and Integrated Product Teams to successfully deliver 27 vessels to the U.S. Coast Guard for the Waterways Commerce Cutter (WCC) Program.

Spencer Johnson Joins Birdon as Ship Design Director (PRNewswire)

"Spencer's background leading large ship design and construction projects make him a great fit for Birdon's team," said Birdon President Rob Scott. "Spencer's extensive leadership and engineering experience will help Birdon grow its ship design team of structural engineers, naval architects, and designers charged with building some of the nation's most important ships."

Spencer has over 30 years of experience as a Naval Architect; 10 of which he spent as Austal USA's Chief Naval Architect. He has extensive engineering management experience on both Navy and commercial shipbuilding projects and has successfully managed several design and build projects from concept through post-delivery support. During Johnson's time at Austal USA, he led the design of several Navy ships including T-AGOS, LAW, and LUSV. As Chief Naval Architect, Johnson managed a department of over 100 engineers and designers executing engineering, design, and production support on two major Navy shipbuilding programs (LCS and EPF). Spencer is a graduate of Webb Institute and was recognized by Mobile Area Council of Engineers (MACE) as the 2022 Marine Engineer/Naval Architect of the Year.

"Birdon is a leader in providing innovative design solutions," said Spencer Johnson. "I am pleased to be joining Birdon and leading this experienced engineering team in helping us grow our capabilities in the U.S. and Australia."

About Birdon: Established in 1977, Birdon is an experienced defense prime contractor providing specialized maritime solutions. Birdon is an established and trusted partner of the Australian Defense Force, Brazilian Army, United States Department of Defense, and the Department of Homeland Security. Birdon is successfully delivering on major projects for the Australian Navy, Australian Army, U.S. Army, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy.

Contact: Rob Scott, (808) 554-8998

