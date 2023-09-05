DHL Express launches its first network flight to Argentina

With a capacity of 52 tons per flight, this new direct route benefits customers shipping between the U.S. and Argentina

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL, the world's leading provider of international express shipping, has announced the launch of a new dedicated network flight to Argentina. The flight operates six times per week between Miami International Airport (MIA) and Buenos Aires, Argentina (EZE), with a stopover in Santiago, Chile (SCL), before returning to Miami (MIA).

DHL (PRNewsfoto/DHL) (PRNewswire)

Operated by DHL Aero Expreso, the Boeing B767-300 aircraft will provide a gross payload capacity of 52 tons per flight. The new, dedicated network flight will improve service reliability and increase capacity to support DHL's international shipping customers. This is the first DHL dedicated network flight serving Argentina.

"DHL remains steadfast and bullish in its belief in the power of trade, and how it continues to drive local economies, build prosperity and fuel entrepreneurship," said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas. "That's why we continually invest in and strengthen our global network. The introduction of this new flight to Argentina reinforces our unwavering commitment to global trade by delivering faster and more efficient shipping and logistics solutions, and addressing the growing demand in the region."

The new DHL network flight will improve delivery times for U.S. origin shipments, resulting in a 10% increase in shipments clearing Customs the same day the flight arrives in Argentina, and a 50% increase in shipments being delivered the same day they are cleared. Service for shipments originating in Argentina have also improved, enabling 100% of shipments to be exported, at the latest, the day following the pick-up.

DHL Aero Expreso is a Panama-based airline that operates cargo services in Latin America and the Caribbean. The new flight to Argentina marks a significant milestone for DHL Express, as it continues to expand its dedicated network capacity in the region. In 2021, the company added Chile to its dedicated network with a direct flight from the United States. In 2022, Brazil was incorporated into the network as well, with more than 600 tons of cargo capacity per week. This flight also improved connectivity with Central America through its connection in Colombia.

Last year, DHL Express introduced several new routes, including a flight to and from Vietnam and the United States as bilateral trade increased, adding 102 tons of additional capacity per flight; a new route between Japan and the United States, also in response to the increasing international shipping needs between these two countries, adding 102 tons of additional capacity per flight, six times per week.

