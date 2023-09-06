DOVE LAUNCHES #FREETHEPITS CAMPAIGN TO ENCOURAGE UNDERARM CONFIDENCE DURING NEW YORK'S BIGGEST WEEK IN FASHION

Inspired by findings from the Dove Underarm Confidence Survey, the campaign includes a New York City subway takeover featuring women's real underarms, creator collaborations, and a Pit Stop pop-up in Chelsea Plaza on September 7

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to NEW Dove research, 8 in 10 women believe their armpits don't look, feel or sweat like the ideal.* But underarm insecurities are so last season. The latest trend? Confidence. Dove is launching #FreeThePits, a series of initiatives to encourage women everywhere to reject underarm stereotypes and embrace their pits whether they're light or dark, bumpy or smooth, stubbly or in full bloom.

Photo Credit: Hannah Sider (PRNewswire)

From August 21 – September 17, Dove is showing off the 'Pits of New York' with a bold NYC subway takeover with ads featuring real women and their real armpits, along with a finding from the Dove Underarm Confidence Study (2022): 6 in 10 women admit to judging other women about their underarms. The ads are running on E, F, G, R, 4, 7 and L lines and at major subway stations including Herald Square, 14th Street/8th Ave and Times Square.

As the summer heat looms and the fashion scene heats up, women naturally want to be able to shed layers to stay comfortable – whether on the subway platform or on the streets for New York's biggest week in fashion. But when the temperature runs high, so do women's underarm insecurities. And when they're feeling bad about their pits, 7 in 10 women are less likely to dress the way they want, attend social events, go on dates, and more.* Additionally, the Dove Underarm Confidence Survey (2022) found:

80% of women believe society promote an 'ideal' underarm; most say the 'ideal' underarm should be hairless, smooth, odorless, and even-toned

58% of women say they have been judged by others because of their underarms

56% of women say they judge themselves because of their underarms

82% of women feel embarrassed by their underarms

This September, Dove is shaking things up around fashion week to empower women to reject armpit stereotypes and overcome their underarm anxieties. As fashionistas arrive in New York from all over to help define the next evolution of fashion and beauty, Dove will invite them to challenge the beauty status quo and #FreeThePits – no matter what they look like. All women deserve to feel confident about their underarms – without judgement.

On Thursday, Sept. 7th, the first day of fashion week in NYC, the Dove 'Pit Stop' will be popping up in Chelsea Plaza (corner of 9th Ave. & 14th St.) from 9am to 5pm EST. Consumers can stop by to celebrate their underarms, receive a Pit Kit containing Dove Deodorant, a free MetroCard (two rides, $5.80 value) and other items to keep them feeling fresh and confident (while supplies last).

"Since the beginning, Dove has been wholly committed to championing a positive experience with beauty – this includes changing the narrative around underarms, and rejecting narrow beauty standards to empower women to confidently embrace their underarms no matter what they look like," says Bianca Cancellara, Global Vice President of Dove Deodorants. "We're excited to connect with women directly, particularly during a notably fashionable week in New York, when women from all over come together to redefine and celebrate the next evolution of fashion and beauty."

Dove believes all pits are perfect pits deserving of care. It's time underarms are free from judgement. Join Dove in rejecting armpit stereotypes and celebrating your perfect pits by sharing your underarm story, tagging @Dove and #FreeThePits. To learn more about Dove and the #FreeThePits campaign, visit Dove . com and follow @Dove on social media.

*2022 Dove Underarm Confidence Survey

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands. Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For 60 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

Improving the health of the planet;

Improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

Contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

Media Contact:

Annie Rehm, Annie.rehm@edelman.com

Photo Credit: Hannah Sider (PRNewswire)

Photo Credit: Hannah Sider (PRNewswire)

Dove Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dove