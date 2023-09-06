Eviation signs letter of intent with Solyu, a South-Korea based zero emissions leasing company

Under the deal, Solyu orders 25 Alice electric aircraft with options for 25 additional aircraft

Orders for Alice now valued at US$ 5 billion

ARLINGTON, Wash., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviation Aircraft , a manufacturer of all-electric aircraft, today announced that Solyu, a leasing company based in Seoul, South Korea, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for 25 commuter Alice aircraft with options for 25 additional aircraft. Solyu is focused on supporting sustainable aviation by providing financing and leasing solutions for the Alice to a global customer base of operators.

Eviation Announces Order from Solyu for 25 Alice All-Electric Commuter Aircraft (PRNewswire)

Leading the Electric Age of Aviation

The nine-passenger Eviation Alice is the world's first flight-proven all-electric commuter aircraft. Built from a clean-sheet design integrating magniX's industry-leading electric propulsion system, Alice produces zero carbon emissions and features lower operating costs per flight hour compared to light jets or high-end turboprops – thereby providing the opportunity to activate more routes, improving the convenience of air travel.

"Solyu's order is a testament to how lessors are embracing Alice as the future of flight," said Eddie Jaisaree, Vice President, Commercial Sales at Eviation. "The leasing community is an important constituent in bringing about sustainable change in the aviation industry. It is exciting to see a forward-thinking company such as Solyu recognizing Alice's zero carbon technology, economic viability and beautiful design."

"We are very excited to work with Eviation to bring sustainable aviation to the market," said Andrew Claerbout, President of Solyu. "With aviation regulations focusing on sustainability and airlines demanding to reduce their carbon footprint, we see Alice as a major contributor to meeting those targets. In addition to its zero emissions, Alice's flexible layout and low operating costs will provide operators opportunities to open new markets."

"As we continue to take important steps toward certification, Alice has now secured US$ 5 billion in orders," said Gregory Davis, CEO of Eviation. "It is gratifying to see the marketplace so excited about Alice's innovative design, low cost of operation and environmental credentials. We are delighted to have Solyu, our newest leasing customer, join us in our mission to lead the electric age of aviation."

About Eviation Aircraft

Based in Washington State, U.S., Eviation Aircraft Inc. develops and manufactures electric aircraft to delight operators and passengers with green, cost efficient and convenient regional transportation. Its electric propulsion units, high-energy-density batteries, mission-driven energy management, and innovative airframe are designed from the ground up for electric flight. Please visit us at www.eviation.com.

About Solyu

Based in Seoul, South Korea, Solyu is a lessor focused on providing customers with the newest technology, zero emissions aircraft. The team at Solyu is highly experienced with decades of global experience in aircraft leasing and finance. For more information, visit us at solyu.com.

