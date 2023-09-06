Katey Neate Joins Coin Metrics' Board of Directors

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics, the leading provider of digital asset financial intelligence, is pleased to announce that Katey Neate has joined the company's Board of Directors.

"Katey's industry-leading expertise in risk management makes her the ideal addition to the Coin Metrics' Board of Directors," said Tim Rice, co-founding CEO of Coin Metrics. "I am thrilled that she will bring her extensive experience in the financial services industry to bear for Coin Metrics so that we can continue to serve as a trusted partner for digital asset economic data intelligence and innovation."

Katey currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer, Digital Assets at BNY Mellon. Based in London, Katey joined BNY Mellon in 2003 and has served in a variety of senior management roles within the Operations and Risk organizations. Prior to her current role, Katey was the Chief Risk Officer of Securities Services and Digital.

In 2022, BNY Mellon led Coin Metrics' $35M Series C funding round.

"I appreciate the opportunity to join the Coin Metrics Board of Directors to support their efforts in advancing these innovative technology solutions to meet the growing interest in digital assets in line with the evolving regulatory environment," said Ms. Neate.

With the most extensive digital asset data coverage in the industry, Coin Metrics offers a comprehensive suite of services – including on-chain data, a universal block explorer, market data and metrics, indexes and network risk management – to the most prestigious institutions touching digital assets. The company was recently included on the 'FORTUNE Crypto 40' list of the most influential companies in the industry and was recognized as the Most Innovative Solution Provider at Hedgeweek's 2022 European Digital Asset Awards.

ABOUT COIN METRICS:

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io .

