Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Strategic Affiliation with Dr. Erol Yoldas, a Leading Orthopedic Sports Medicine Specialist

Transaction Expands OCP's Expertise in Knee, Shoulder, and Elbow Injuries, and Sports Medicine

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced a strategic affiliation with Dr. Erol Yoldas, one of Florida's top orthopedic sports medicine specialists. Dr. Yoldas will serve as Chief Medical Officer of OCP's South Florida Division and will play a key role in helping guide additional growth in that market. This partnership further strengthens OCP's commitment to offering unparalleled orthopedic care across the United States.

Dr. Yoldas will serve as Chief Medical Officer of OCP's South Florida Division, guiding additional growth in the market.

With 23 years of practice in Fort Lauderdale, Dr. Yoldas specializes in complex reconstruction of knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries. Performing over 900 surgeries annually, his expertise significantly enhances OCP's capabilities in sports medicine. Dr. Yoldas is a graduate of Duke University with a degree in Biomedical Engineering and earned his medical degree from Yale University, where he received the nation's top honor society for medicine (AOA). His orthopedic residency was completed at the University of Pittsburgh, followed by a prestigious sports medicine fellowship at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

Rich Gilbert, MD, CEO of OCP, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Yoldas to our national platform. His reputation and exceptional skills in sports medicine and orthopedic surgery, particularly in knee and shoulder reconstruction, make him an invaluable addition to our team. Dr. Yoldas's outstanding training and affiliation align perfectly with our mission to provide the highest standard of comprehensive orthopedic care."

Dr. Yoldas has served as a team physician for the Miami Dolphins for over 13 years and is currently a team physician for the Nova Southeastern University Sharks. He is also a consultant for several local colleges and has previously served the Miami Marlins as a team physician. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Yoldas is actively involved in research, developing novel, less invasive techniques to offer patients the best chance for recovery.

"Joining OCP allows me to expand the reach and impact of my practice," said Dr. Yoldas. "I am excited to collaborate with the esteemed professionals at OCP and look forward to contributing to the advancement of orthopedic care and sports medicine in South Florida and beyond."

