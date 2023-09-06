Pelican™ Hydration Launches New Line of Customizable Tumblers, Cups and Water Bottles to Fuel Any Adventure

Pelican™ Hydration Launches New Line of Customizable Tumblers, Cups and Water Bottles to Fuel Any Adventure

Vacuum-sealed, leak-resistant collection made with recycled stainless steel features 58 products available today, helping conquer everything from mountains to tailgates

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Hydration , the leader in next generation state-of-the-art drinkware, today announced the launch of its new line of tumblers, cups and water bottles featuring five signature styles with customizable laser engraving. Made with recycled stainless steel, the multi-functional Hydration Collection boasts vacuum-sealed technology and leak-resistant lids to complement any lifestyle.

Pelican Cascade (PRNewswire)

"Today, we proudly introduce Pelican™ Hydration drinkware, a partner for every adventure," said Kellie Claudio, Vice President of New Business Development, Pelican™ Hydration. "Our vibrant and diverse lineup of tumblers, cups and water bottles keeps your hydration game strong, elevating hydration from mundane to magnificent. By combining time-tested durability and performance with our unique customization, the possibilities are truly endless."

The Hydration Collection features five new, signature styles:

22 oz. Pelican Traveler™ Tumbler, featuring 18/8 inner and outer wall heavy-duty stainless steel, copper lining, and dual-function Eastman Tritan™ lid with drinking spout and inner straw, available in 14 colors

40 oz. Pelican Porter™ Mug, featuring a copper lining, 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel, Eastman Tritan™ lid and straw, double-injection handle grip, available in 18 colors

18 oz. Pelican Ridge™ Mug, featuring a copper lining, protective silicone base, 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel, and two-tone Eastman Tritan™ lid, available in 8 colors

26 oz. Pelican Pacific™ Water Bottle, featuring a copper lining, 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel, protective silicone base, leak resistant lid and inner straw, available in 10 colors

22 oz. Pelican Cascade™ Grip Tumbler, featuring a copper lining, 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel, protective silicone base, and two-tone Eastman Tritan™ lid, available in 8 colors

"Our team has poured a lifetime of passion and decades of expertise into carefully crafting this new collection. We know your lifestyle is all about experiences, and we want to be a part of each and every one. Pelican™ Hydration drinkware will accompany you on your grandest journeys, outdoor escapades, and everyday expeditions, ensuring that your hot beverages stay piping hot and your iced drinks refreshingly cold. With Pelican™ Hydration, you can focus on what matters most: taking on life's adventures, step by step." continued Claudio.

Features and Functionality:

Laser-Engraved Customization: From plain text to detailed imagery, custom laser engraving designs personalized products as unique as you are.

Endless Mix and Match Opportunities: Pelican™ Hydration's tumblers, cups and water bottles offer an additional opportunity for customization, with the ability to swap lids and bases and tailor drinkware tops and bottoms to better match your OOTD.

Wide Range of Colors: From sleek and sophisticated finishes to 25 vibrant colors, our drinkware stands out as an extension of your individuality.

Sustainably Made: Pelican™ Hydration uses recycled 18/8 heavy gauge stainless steel in the majority of its products, reducing the company's environmental impact and promoting reuse.

Highly Insulated: All Pelican™ Hydration products are vacuum sealed and feature an extra layer of copper lining with certain styles keeping beverages hot for up to nine hours and cold for up to 24 hours.

Car Cup Holder Friendly: With a slim base, all Pelican™ Hydration tumblers, cups and water bottles fit easily in most car cup holders, making a spontaneous adventure almost too easy.

BPA-free Lid: BPA-free lids are leak resistant (unlike the other guys) and crack resistant.

Multifunctional: dual-function straw spout and flip top sipper lid available.

Machine Washable: All products have been tested to be top-rack dishwasher safe.

Pelican™ Hydration drinkware marks a significant evolution of the Pelican brand, best known for its hard cases, coolers and travel gear. Pelican™ Hydration tumblers, cups and water bottles are built to stand the test of time, offering the highest level of hydration performance on the market today. Every adventure begins with a single sip, Pelican™ Hydration is committed to providing the highest quality drinkware no matter where the road takes you.

The full Pelican™ Hydration product line is available to purchase today at www.PelicanHydration.com .

About Pelican™ Hydration

The Pelican™ Hydration Collection is the next generation of state-of-the-art drinkware. Our unrivaled products are perfect for everyone, everywhere. Traverse the great outdoors, tackle a busy to-do list or simply take on the day with leak-proof drinkware that is just as durable as it is stylish. Pelican™ Drinkware is the next evolution of a brand that has been making durable, high-performance products since 1976.

Pelican Traveler (PRNewswire)

Pelican Pacific (PRNewswire)

Pelican Porter (PRNewswire)

Pelican Ridge (PRNewswire)

Pelican Hydration (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pelican Hydration