SATELLITE SOFTWARE LEADER ANTARIS ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF PREFERRED SEED FUNDING ROUND, BRINGING TOTAL RAISE TO NEARLY $10 MILLION

Streamlined Ventures led recent round of $3.5 million of new investment to further accelerate development of the Antaris Cloud Platform

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaris, the software platform for space, announced the company has closed a preferred seed funding round of $3.5 million, led by California-based Streamlined Ventures. In conjunction with its initial seed and seed extension rounds, Antaris has now raised nearly $10 million, significantly exceeding original seed-stage investment targets. Ullas Naik, Founder and General Partner of Streamlined Ventures, has joined the Antaris Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Antaris) (PRNewswire)

Space software leader Antaris secures additional seed funding of $3.5 million from leading US investors.

"Our investors have been tremendous champions of Antaris at every step of the way," said Tom Barton, Co-Founder and CEO of Antaris. "The addition of Streamlined Ventures to our strong investor base will help us to accelerate the next stage of our growth, and we welcome Ullas to our Board of Directors."

"This is an incredibly exciting time for the space ecosystem," noted Ullas Naik, Founder and General Partner of Streamlined Ventures. "Antaris is the first company we've seen that is committed to building a pure-play software and SaaS company to support satellites and space data networking. This platform is game-changing for anyone looking to put a satellite into orbit or to operate satellite constellations."

The round also includes additional investment from existing insiders—including venture capital firms HCVC, E2MC and Antaris founders. The company's first seed round and a recent seed extension were completed in partnership with existing investors Acequia Capital, HCVC, Possible Ventures, Lockheed Martin Ventures, E2MC and Ananth Technologies.

Antaris was recently awarded a contract to support the US Department of Defense and is preparing to launch its second technology demonstration satellite, JANUS-2, in the coming months.

About Antaris

Antaris, the software platform for space, is on a mission to make space open, accessible and scalable. We dramatically simplify the design, simulation and operation of satellites, giving customers the flexibility and security to deliver mission success at a fraction of typical costs. Learn more at www.antaris.space

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antaris