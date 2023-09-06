TRULY GRASS FED EXPANDS RETAIL DISTRIBUTION TO SHOPPERS NATIONWIDE

Additional Products Now Available in Grocery Stores and on Amazon Fresh

CHICAGO , Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, has expanded its retail presence across the U.S. in-store and online. The brand is increasing accessibility to its butter and cheese at existing and new-to-the-brand retailers as well as through Amazon Fresh.

For the first time, select Truly Grass Fed products are now on shelves at regional H-E-B stores and even more SKUs were added to lineups at Fresh Market and Publix, which now carries all Truly Grass Fed products. Later this year, the brand's creamy butters and cheeses will be rolling out in new ShopRite and Safeway locations to reach shoppers in the NY Metro and Southern California areas. With continuing growth in online grocery, Truly Grass Fed has added Amazon Fresh as an additional delivery service to offer its products.

"Building upon the growing consumer interest in our brand and positive response to our refreshed packaging that rolled out earlier this summer, this retail expansion will allow even more customers to learn about Truly Grass Fed's delicious products and Irish tradition of sustainable agriculture," said Jaclyn Crabbe, Marketing Director, Truly Grass Fed. "By continuing to expand our online delivery options and increase retail distribution, we are opening up alternative ways for new and existing customers to discover and shop for our delicious butter and cheese."

Truly Grass Fed is a farmer-owned co-operative organization where farmers share deep bonds with their herds. The brand's farms typically have an average of one cow for every two acres of land and all products meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness. The brand's butters and cheeses are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, non-GMO project verified, animal welfare approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics.

"As we head into the last few months of the year when entertaining and holiday baking are popular, Truly Grass Fed products will be more accessible to shoppers as they prepare for parties and family gatherings," said Conor O'Donovan, General Manager at Truly Grass Fed. "With Truly Grass Fed's availability on Amazon Fresh, the busiest time of the year will be a little easier as individuals can now conveniently order our products online and schedule an at-home delivery."

For more information, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com and to find additional brand retail locations, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com/store-locator/.

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand's distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.

