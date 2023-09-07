Celerium-NACo Cybersecurity Pilot Program Helps County Governments Detect, Disrupt, and Deter Compromise Activity

The four-month pilot program leveraged Celerium's Compromise Defender™ solution to assess cyber threat activity and provide defensive measures against network threats and potential cyber compromise activity.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc., a leading cyber defense company, successfully completed a pilot of its Compromise Defender™ solution with the National Association of Counties (NACo). The purpose of the pilot was to provide advanced tools for county IT staff to support early detection of and defense against cyberattacks.

The Compromise Defender solution focuses on the science of cyber compromise activity detection and defense. Compromise activity often succeeds the network intrusion phase of a cyber incident and can be a precursor to later-stage ransomware and data breach attacks.

The counties that participated in the pilot joined in order to identify gaps in their existing security stacks and to determine if Celerium's solution can help make IT jobs easier. Both of those were achieved during the pilot.

"I haven't found any other resource that allows me to close the gap of identifying cyber threats and then automatically blocking it in near-real time," said John Harrison, IT Director for Franklin County, Va., one of the pilot program participants. "Implementing the solution was one of the easiest things I've done in my career," he added.

"Celerium's solution helped identify cyber threats – some not found by other tools in use – almost immediately after implementation," said Rita Reynolds, CIO of NACo.

Defending Counties Against Emerging Threats During the Pilot

High-profile emerging cyber threats related to the MOVEit vulnerability and increased Truebot activity occurred during the course of the pilot. In both cases, Compromise Defender quickly added relevant IOCs to help counties detect activity, as well as provide protection to counties through the automated blocking feature of the solution.

"Through this pilot, the Compromise Defender solution proved to be of high value to counties that need early detection of and defense against cyber compromise activity," said Vince Crisler, Chief Strategy Officer of Celerium. "The ease of implementation, automation, and intelligence within the solution is key for organizations like county governments that are rich targets for cyber threat actors but may not have large staff or resources to devote to cybersecurity. The solution also is primed to defend against future threats from AI."

A case study of the Celerium-NACo Pilot Program is available. For more information about Compromise Defender Standard Edition and access to the case study, please visit Celerium.com.

About Celerium

Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks. With a rich 16-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry.

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

Visit us online at www.Celerium.com and on Twitter at @CeleriumDefense.

