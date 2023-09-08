MATTHEW BERRY'S FANTASY LIFE TEAMS UP WITH LG ELECTRONICS USA TO PRESENT THREE WEEKLY SHOWS EXCLUSIVELY ON LG CHANNELS

Programming Kicks Off This Sunday With Fantasy Football Showtime Live! hosted by former Professional Wide Receiver Golden Tate

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fantasy Life, the successful multimedia content company founded by NBC Sports' Fantasy Football Analyst Matthew Berry, is teaming up with LG Electronics USA to present weekly shows that will be available exclusively on LG Channels – LG's exclusive free streaming service available on all LG Smart TVs including its lineup of critically-acclaimed LG OLED TVs.

New episodes of The Fantasy Life's Football Report, Fantasy Football Showtime Live!, and The Fantasy Life Show will be available every week throughout the regular season.

The collaboration between LG and Fantasy Life debuted with a 90-minute draft show featuring Berry, former eleven-year veteran and former Professional Wide Receiver Golden Tate, Kendall Valenzuela, and the rest of the Fantasy Life Team.

Fantasy Life's Football Report will feature Tate, Marcas Grant, and Berry. This 60-minute weekly Fantasy Football show will be available each Tuesday, recapping the week with a look forward to the week ahead. The Fantasy Football Report covers buy/sell/hold strategies, trade targets, rest of season strategy, major news, and injuries and features a WR showcase from Tate.

Fantasy Football Showtime Live! is a 60-minute weekly live show on Sunday mornings (at 11 am ET), getting fantasy football players ready for the matchups ahead, featuring Tate, Valenzuela, and Ian Hartitz, with guest appearances from the rest of the Fantasy Life Team. Fantasy Football Showtime content includes start/sit decisions, matchup previews, injury updates, weather news, and last-second advice.

The Fantasy Life Show will be a 60-minute show on Thursdays featuring Grant, Hartitz, Dwain McFarland, and appearances from the rest of the Fantasy Life Team. The Fantasy Life Show will feature strategy, matchup information, news, waiver advice, and more.

LG Channels is LG's exclusive free streaming service, offering a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs, and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG smart TV models 2016-present. For more information on LG Channels, visit lg.com.

"LG Channels has seen tremendous growth over the past several years, with Sports content being among the last programming to migrate to free services," said LG USA's Seth Walters, Head of LG Channels. "Last season we saw viewership in football coverage begin to spike early on Sundays indicating viewers appetite for increased football and fantasy football coverage. Collaborating with the iconic team at Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life to create custom Fantasy Football programming delivers a very strong value add to LG Channels viewers."

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com

About Fantasy Life

Fantasy Life empowers fantasy and betting enthusiasts to bring their game to the next level. Led by the godfather of Fantasy Football - Matthew Berry, the team of experts delivers the highest quality of fantasy and betting content found on the internet. Cultivating a vibrant fantasy and sports betting community, Fantasy Life provides users unparalleled tools, content, data, and access, all 100% free at www.fantasylife.com

About Matthew Berry

Berry appears regularly across NBC & Peacock platforms, including "Football Night in America," and "Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry," which debuted as #1 in sports podcasts on iTunes/Spotify and is consistently one of the most popular podcasts in the world. Berry is a NY Times Best Seller for his book "Fantasy Life." Known for his famous "Love/Hate" column, Berry is a Sports Emmy Award winner and a member of the Fantasy Sports Gaming Association Hall-of-Fame.

