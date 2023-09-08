Vintage Coin-Op Games, Autographed Sports Memorabilia, and Neon Garage Signs Up for Bid in Eclectic HiBid Auctions

OCALA, Fla., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Current and upcoming auctions on HiBid.com feature unique décor, incredible collectibles, and fabulous furniture. Sellers are offering large neon gas station signs, antique coin-operated games and gumball machines, sculptures and statues, and slot machine toppers as well as household appliances, name-brand furniture, and hand tools. Standout lots include a #1 X-Men comic book from 1963, an 8-foot-tall Tyrannosaurus Rex statue, a signed Joe DiMaggio photo, a vintage U.S. Navy diver's helmet, a new-in-box Hot Wheels pinball machine, and other conversation starters.
These intriguing auctions follow a week in which more than $37.2 million in gross merchandise value was sold through a combined 1,522 timed and live HiBid auctions. The total hammer value surpassed $79.3 million from over 3.2 million bids placed on more than 625,000 lots.
HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots and categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.
August 28-September 3, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights
Gross Merchandise Value: $37.2+ Million
Total Hammer Value: $79.3+ Million
Lots Sold Online: 626,984
Timed Auctions: 1,434
Live Auctions: 88
Bids Placed: $3.2+ Million
Bidding Sessions: $4.1+ Million
Current Auctions
The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.
Hawaiian Tropic Founder Ron Rice Estate Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: August 1-September 12
Seller: Dunn's Attic
View Auction Catalog
Dodson Estate Downsizing and Virginia Allen Estate Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Dates: September 2-8
Seller: Orrell Auctions and Real Estate
View Auction Catalog
Vintage Coin-op and Advertising Auction
Auction Type: Timed
Date: September 12
Seller: Pot of Gold Auctions
View Auction Catalog
If you're looking to sell through HiBid.com, click here to describe what you wish to sell, and a local HiBid auctioneer will help you get started. Interested in receiving updates from HiBid? Sign up to receive newsletter emails, and follow HiBid Auctions on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About HiBid and Auction Flex 360
HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hibid-AuctionFlex