509 INTRODUCES THE FIRST OF ITS KIND IN SNOWMOBILE INDUSTRY: THE NEW DELTA V COMMANDER HELMET

SPOKANE, Wash., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in snowmobile gear and developing technologically advanced snowmobile helmets, 509 has taken their offerings for the trail rider to the next-level with the introduction of the new Delta V Commander Helmet. More than a helmet, the Delta V Commander is a cockpit featuring the first-in-class integrated Cardo® Communications system, enabling effortless communication with up to 14 other riders and complete with JBL® speakers offering the best sound and noise cancellation available in the market.

"Our relentless pursuit for riding and the outdoors has resulted in the introduction of our most innovative snow helmet yet: The Delta V Commander," said Bill Hartlieb, 509 global product director. "The new Commander helmet series is designed to elevate the riding experience. It's loaded with features that not only enhance safety but also keep trail riders connected and comfortable for long days on the snow."

Key features of the Delta V Commander Helmet with Cardo® Communication System include:

Connected Group Communication: The integrated Cardo® Communication System allows riders to seamlessly connect with up to 14 fellow riders within a range of up to 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) through dynamic mesh communication (DMC) technology and utilize Bluetooth® for music, phone, or map capabilities. Riders can stay connected to enhance safety and amplify the joy of riding together.

Superior Audio Quality: The integrated Cardo® Communication System offers crystal-clear sound, with JBL® speakers and a PSI (Pressurized Sound Isolation) earmuff system for isolation, passive noise cancelling, and custom fit. Riders can now communicate with exceptional clarity, even in challenging environments.

Voice Command and Hands-Free Operation : Riders can keep their hands on the handlebars and their focus on the trail, as the Delta V Commander Helmet with Cardo® technology supports voice commands for seamless operation and effortless, intuitive communication.

Enhanced Safety and Comfort: The Delta V Commander Helmet incorporates the safety and performance snowmobile riders have come to expect from 509, including, the Ignite heated shield for a fog-free view, an integrated controllable chase light, a sleek, quiet shell design, and excellent moisture control with the Venturi venting system (patent pending) all to keep riders on the trails all day.

Available in both injected mold and lightweight carbon fiber shells, 509's Delta V Commander Helmet is redefining the concept of communication and connectivity on snow for trail riders around the world.

The Delta V Commander Helmet with Cardo® Communication System is now available on www.ride509.com and through authorized 509 dealers.

Find a 509 Dealer (ride509.com)

Dealer Application – 509 (ride509.com)

Cardo® Communication Technology

About 509

Founded 20 years ago, the 509 story began as a snowmobile brand deep in the backcountry of the unforgiving Rocky Mountains. Those harsh environments inspired a journey of developing innovative and purpose-built riding gear, all while telling the story of the brand, our athletes and the industry through our award-winning films and content. Today, 509 develops technical gear across the snowmobile, dirt bike and motorcycle industries.

509® is a registered trademark of Teton Outfitters, LLC

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

Cardo® is a registered trademark of CARDO SYSTEMS LTD

JBL® is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated

About Cardo®

Cardo® Systems provides cutting-edge communication devices and application services for powersports and outdoor enthusiasts. Cardo's® devices and services promote riders' safety and enable motorcycle riders, off-road drivers, and adventure seekers to stay connected to their phone, music, and to each other. Cardo® launched the world's first motorcycle Bluetooth®-based wireless intercom headset in 2004 and has been responsible for most of the industry's innovations ever since. This includes the introduction of the first mesh-powered intercom, the first premium sound system by JBL®, and the first voice-powered device, to name but a few. Cardo's® products are sold in over 100 countries and are the world's leading communication devices for groups in motion.

