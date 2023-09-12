Nielsen's Gracenote Unveils New Program to Streamline FAST Channel and Content Distribution

As FAST reaches maturity, turnkey Gracenote program enables better content discovery and monetization opportunities

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the global content solutions business unit of Nielsen, today unveiled a new program developed to help content publishers and broadcasters of all sizes get their Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels and programming distributed by major streaming platforms more easily. Leveraging advanced data enrichment services, the Gracenote FAST Program will help Gracenote customers accelerate time-to-market for their FAST offerings just as they become increasingly important to their overall content monetization strategies.

(PRNewsfoto/Gracenote) (PRNewswire)

Consumers who are increasingly sensitive to spending on subscription video on demand (SVOD) services are responding favorably to FAST offerings based on the no cost, no commitment model and resonant programming delivered through a linear experience. And the video ecosystem is responding to the opportunity. Statista projects that revenue generated by FAST channels worldwide will reach $18B USD by 2028 with the US, UK, South Korea, Germany, India, Canada and Brazil the leading markets.

No longer a testing ground for content owners and publishers, FAST has matured quickly into a proven revenue driver through advertising sales. Now that FAST has grown up, content owners are realizing the need for high-quality normalized metadata and connected content IDs to facilitate distribution on streaming platforms, drive program and channel visibility as well as increase viewership.

Gracenote FAST Program participants that submit their channel portfolios directly to Gracenote benefit from expert enrichment of editorial and contextual data plus access to rich program imagery which drive increased channel engagement. Assignment of Gracenote IDs to participants' content streamlines placement on major streaming platforms through Gracenote Listing Distribution Services and enables easier content discovery.

In addition, Program participants receive a "Gracenote Certified" designation giving them an advantage when pitching their FAST offerings to platforms which prefer and in some cases require standardized Gracenote metadata and IDs. This label ensures that all data meets the various requirements for the streaming platforms resulting in a turnkey program for participating content providers.

"The rapid rise of FAST has been one of the most notable recent developments in the global video ecosystem," said Vikram Kulkarni, VP, Strategic Initiatives, EMEA at Gracenote. "Based on our position at the heart of this ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to help content publishers from small to large benefit from the maturation of FAST and we look forward to helping them achieve better FAST content visibility, consumption and monetization through our Program."

Gracenote is the content solutions business unit of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler.

Gracenote will exhibit at IBC in Amsterdam from 15 - 18 September. Company executives will also participate in a fireside chat titled "FAST Talk: A Discussion on Global Expansion Challenges and Opportunities" and deliver a presentation titled "Metadata: The Essential Building Block for FAST." To learn more, visit https://events.nielsen.com/ibc2023 .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gracenote