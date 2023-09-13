Association of Black Cardiologists partners with the No Time to Wait campaign to host Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at the "Heart of the Matter" Town Hall

A discussion to raise awareness about atrial fibrillation and its common symptoms

WASHINGTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists (ABC), in collaboration with the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance's No Time to Wait campaign, will host a virtual and in-person town hall meeting titled "Heart of the Matter," on September 15, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The event will feature basketball legend and award-winning writer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who will discuss his personal experience living with atrial fibrillation (AFib), the most common type of irregular heartbeat.

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of many who is living with Atrial Fibrillation (Afib), a common type of irregular heartbeat, Join us for this live town hall discussion to hear more about his journey and how you can recognize potential #Afib symptoms including irregular heartbeat, heart racing, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue, and light-headedness. Friday, September 15, 2023, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm EDT, Doors open at 6 pm. Mount Sinai Stern Auditorium 1 Gustave L. Levy Place, NYC (PRNewswire)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, a beloved figure in the sports world, will share his journey with AFib to raise awareness of its common symptoms, including irregular heartbeat, heart racing, chest pain, shortness of breath, fatigue and light-headedness. These symptoms could be from AFib or another medical condition. Only a healthcare professional can indicate the diagnosis. These symptoms are often ignored because they may come and go and can vary among different individuals. This initiative aligns with ABC's mission to promote heart health and provide valuable resources for the community.

Dr. Anekwe Onwuanyi, President of the Association of Black Cardiologists, said, "We feel that this event embodies our core mission of promoting heart health in the most impactful way – through personal stories, community connection, and medical understanding. We are proud to facilitate this discussion and believe it will be a powerful tool in raising awareness about AFib."

The "Heart of the Matter" Town Hall serves as a platform for discussions around various cardiovascular health issues, aiming to foster increased understanding and awareness of these important health matters in the community.

"I initially dismissed my symptoms because they kept coming and going. I want my experience to motivate others to speak with a healthcare professional if they may be experiencing symptoms of AFib," said Abdul-Jabbar. "When it comes to your health, this is no time to wait."

The event will be hosted live at Mount Sinai Hospital, and online registration is open to the public. To register for the Heart of the Matter Town Hall, visit https://bit.ly/SOHTownHallWithKAJ .

About The Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded in 1974, the ABC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating the disparities related to cardiovascular disease and achieving health equity such that all people can live long healthy lives. Membership is open to all interested in the care of people with or at risk for cardiovascular disease, including health professionals, lay members of the community (Community Health Advocates), corporate and institutional members.

www.abcardio.org and wearethefaces.abcardio.org or connect with ABC on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

About the No Time to Wait Campaign

The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance launched the No Time to Wait campaign to raise awareness of symptoms of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT)/pulmonary embolism (PE) in 2020. Seeking medical attention early may help reduce the chance of AFib leading to, or DVT/PE becoming, something more serious. AFib, the most common irregular heartbeat, increases the risk for stroke by approximately five times. DVT is a condition where the blood forms clots, which could travel to your lungs and lead to a PE — and can be deadly. To learn more about AFib and DVT/PE, including the associated symptoms and how to prepare for a healthcare appointment, visit

About the Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Collaboration

The Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance (the Alliance) is committed to driving education and awareness about atrial fibrillation and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and/or pulmonary embolism (PE). With long-standing cardiovascular leadership, global scale and expertise in this field, the Alliance strives to implement global, research-driven approaches to illuminate and address the unmet needs around strokes related to non-valvular atrial fibrillation, which are often fatal or debilitating. Through collaborations with non-profit organizations, the Alliance aims to provide patients, healthcare professionals and decision makers with the information they need to understand and take appropriate action on risk factors associated with stroke and other cardiovascular conditions.

