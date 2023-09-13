BOW RIVER CAPITAL INVESTS IN THE RECAPITALIZATION OF VERIDIAN HEALTHCARE

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bow River Capital, a Denver-based alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that its Private Credit Team has provided funds to support the recapitalization of Veridian Healthcare ("Veridian" or the "Company") by HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC ("HealthEdge"), United Western Group ("UWG"), and Advantage Capital Holdings, LLC ("A-CAP"). Veridian has distinguished itself as a preeminent distributor of private label and branded in-home diagnostic, pain care management, and personal care products for leading national and regional chain stores, pharmacies, wholesalers, distributors and e-commerce businesses.

Eli Muraidekh, Head of the Private Credit Team, commented: "We are delighted to add Veridian as our second platform investment and are excited to be partnering with the Veridian management team, HealthEdge, UWG, and A-CAP to support the next phase of the company's growth."

Aaron Arnett, Managing Director, added, "Veridian is highly regarded for its ability to consistently deliver an expansive healthcare products portfolio with value-add procurement solutions at scale. We believe strong market tailwinds and the company's expansion into attractive in-home patient monitoring areas represent an extraordinary growth opportunity for the business."

In June 2023, Bow River Capital announced the formation of its Private Credit Team, including private credit experts Eli Muraidekh, Aaron Arnett and Joshua Apfel. The Firm has also assembled a world-class Private Credit Investment Committee, which, in addition to Mr. Muraidekh and Mr. Arnett, is comprised of Richard Thackray, President of Bow River, Jeremy Held, Head of Bow River's Evergreen Strategies, and non-voting Adviser, Jonathan DeSimone.

About Veridian Healthcare

Veridian Healthcare is a nationally recognized distributor of in-home diagnostics and pain relief products. Since its establishment in 2009, Veridian has consistently provided innovative products to the growing healthcare market, focusing on brand development and strategic partnerships while expanding its blue-chip wholesale and retail customer portfolio. Veridian offers more than 50 years of combined management and sales experience, providing competitively priced and high-quality products designed to meet the standards of today's healthcare professionals.

About Bow River Capital

Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset manager based in Denver, Colorado, focused on investing in the lower and middle market in four asset classes: private credit, private equity, real estate, and software growth equity. Through its subsidiary Bow River Advisers, LLC, Bow River Capital also offers a registered, interval fund – Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund (EVERX) – designed to provide institutional-quality private market access to a broader set of investors. Collectively, the Bow River Capital team has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

Bow River Capital Evergreen Fund is distributed by Foreside Financial Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Bow River Capital or its affiliates.

