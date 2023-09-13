Technology Veteran Michael Mansouri Joins as Chief Executive Officer of Authlete, a Leading SaaS Provider of Securing API's related to Digital Identities

TOKYO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authlete, Inc. ( www.authlete.com ), a leader in offering a SaaS based solution to secure API's related to digital identity, announced the appointment of Michael Mansouri as Chief Executive Officer. The company's solution provides software components to empower service providers to build their authorization servers based on open standards such as OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect that are central in managing access to user-data base that are being adopted by some of the world's largest Digital Banks, FinTech's, Healthcare Service Providers, as listed on the company's website.

"We have been in search of the right CEO, one that can pave a successful path into the US market, and we are excited that Michael, an industry veteran who has experience in leading and accelerating growth for tech companies that have resulted in successful exits in Japan and the US, has joined Authlete. "We are confident that together with Michael we will transform the company into a global industry leader," said Taka Kawasaki, Co-founder and Representative Director.

"Today, Authlete is a leading solution provider to Digital Banks in Japan, while adoption of the service is rapidly growing in a variety of other industry segments. Our success has given us the experience to withstand access from hundreds of millions of users and this is the right time to enter the US market under Michael's leadership" said Ali Adnan, Co-founder and Director.

"It's clear from the founders' vision that Authlete has a great opportunity with its unique Semi-Hosted℠ architecture that is flexible, scalable and developer-friendly, being deployed by some of the largest companies around the world," said Mansouri. "While the adoption of Open API's is in the early stages of its evolution, this trend is expected to grow exponentially, and API security will become more of a critical consideration to its global success. With the high demand for API security tools, I'm delighted to be part of this team and to lead the company into its next phase of expansion in the US and globally," continued Mansouri.

"I have worked closely with Michael for the last 15 years, first through NRI Japan and then in support of OpenID Foundation, so seeing Michael now part of the Authlete team is truly exciting" said Nat Sakimura, Chairman of OpenID Foundation.

About Michael Mansouri

About Authlete

