Fujitsu and the Linux Foundation launch Fujitsu's automated machine learning and AI fairness technologies as Linux Foundation hosted open source projects

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited and the Linux Foundation today marked the official launch of Fujitsu's automated machine learning and AI fairness technologies as open source software (OSS) ahead of Open Source Summit Europe 2023 , running in Bilbao, Spain, from September 19-21, 2023. The two projects will offer users access to software that automatically generates code for new machine learning models, as well as a technology that addresses latent biases in training data.

The Linux Foundation approved the incubation of two new projects, "SapientML" and "Intersectional Fairness" on August 24 to encourage developers worldwide to further experiment and innovate with AI and machine learning technologies, with plans to host future activities like hackathons to engage and build a community to promote open source AI.

With these projects, Fujitsu and the Linux Foundation aim to further democratize AI to realize a world in which developers everywhere can easily and securely use the latest technologies on open platforms to create new applications and find innovative solutions to challenges facing business and society.

"Offering AI technologies as OSS to developers worldwide opens up new opportunities for innovation across various industries by lowering the barrier of entry," said Vivek Mahajan, SEVP, CTO, CPO, Fujitsu Limited. "We are excited to work together with Linux Foundation to contribute to the further advancement and spread of AI by launching Fujitsu's AI technologies for the Linux Foundation's open source projects 'SapientML' and 'Intersectional Fairness.'"

"We anticipate that offering Fujitsu's automated machine learning and AI fairness technologies as OSS will greatly contribute to the advancement and diffusion of AI," said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of The Linux Foundation. "The Linux Foundation welcomes these two projects and looks forward to building the future of AI together."

Fujitsu holds the largest number of AI-related inventions in Japan, with 970 patents from 2014 to October 2022, and in April 2023, launched "Fujitsu Kozuchi (code name) - Fujitsu AI Platform". Kozuchi enables users to rapidly and securely test advanced AI technologies and has offered a wide range of customers and partners access to some of Fujitsu's most advanced AI technologies.

AI represents one of the most rapidly developing technologies of our time, contributing to the solution of various societal and industrial issues. However, this ongoing development requires advanced expertise in the development and operation of AI technologies, and concerns about the fairness of AI technology keep increasing. To enable further spread and enhancement of AI, a platform to openly share AI technologies with engineers worldwide represents an important prerequisite.

Fujitsu is providing automated machine learning and AI fairness technologies as OSS via the Linux Foundation, enabling developers around the world to access and widely use Fujitsu's technology at the source code level to accelerate technological advancement and the development of new applications, while also addressing concerns around fairness and transparency that remain a critical priority in the field of AI ethics.

About the two AI projects

SapientML focuses on developing an Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) technology that produces code for rapidly building machine learning models using tabular data. It empowers data scientists to create precise and interpretable AI models swiftly. With this innovation, data scientists can instantly generate highly accurate models and fine-tune them for improved performance using the generated code, streamlining the model development process.



The Intersectional Fairness project addresses the issue of fairness in AI by targeting the detection and mitigation of biases that may not be readily apparent. It focuses on combatting discrimination against particular groups resulting from biased training data. The project's primary goal is to create an AI fairness technology capable of identifying and mitigating "intersectional biases," which arise when multiple attributes, such as age, gender, and nationality, interact in complex ways, often overlooked in AI systems. For example: imagine a group where the pass rate of young women in an exam is only 33.3%, a significantly lower rate than the rest of the group; this bias, pass rate difference, becomes apparent only when the combination of attributes for investigating the rate is considered; AI fairness technology aims to mitigate such biases while maintaining sufficient accuracy by using a method that adjusts the bias for each group and determines the acceptance line for readjusting the bias from the perspective of the whole.

Fujitsu has been further providing its technologies for automated machine learning and AI fairness as "Fujitsu AutoML" and "Fujitsu AI Ethics for Fairness," together with various AI technologies and GUIs via the "Fujitsu Kozuchi (code name) - Fujitsu AI Platform." Moving forward, Fujitsu will offer technology updates for each project on its AI platform.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$28 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com .

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org. The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

