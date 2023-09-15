Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive of King County, Dow Constantine, declare Saturday, September 16 "Open Science Day" in honor of Allen Institute's 20th Anniversary

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark Allen Institute's 20th Anniversary, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Executive of King County, Dow Constantine, have declared Saturday, September 16 "Open Science Day" in the city of Seattle and King County, a significant milestone recognizing the work and impact of the Allen Institute over the past 20 years and the thousands of hours Allenites have dedicated to help realize the Institute's ambitious vision for change—Understanding life. Advancing health.

The Institute's foundational science, open data, and tools have helped fuel innovations in health and human biology.

Two decades ago, founders Paul G. Allen and Jody Allen envisioned a research institute that would transform the scientific landscape through foundational scientific research that would empower scientists across the globe to tackle and answer the most pressing questions in neuroscience. Founded on the pillars of big, team, and open science, that vision has grown to include many other facets of human biology, including the human cell, immune system, and the dynamic flow of neural processing that breathes life into conscious experience, decision making, and emotion.

Paul G. Allen and Jody Allen founded the Allen Institute in 2003 with open science as a core principle. Since its inception, the Institute has openly shared its knowledge, data, and tools, to advance research around the globe—accelerating discovery and helping the global scientific community uncover new insights into human biology. During the last 20 years, hundreds of thousands of researchers have used the Allen Institute's open science resources, such as the Allen Brain Atlas , to help make discoveries on everything from Alzheimer's and autism to kidney disease and cancer.

In addition to the Mayor's proclamation, the following Seattle landmarks will light up emerald green (the 20th anniversary gemstone) this weekend to celebrate the Allen Institute's two decades of impact.

About the Allen Institute

The Allen Institute is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit research organization founded by philanthropist and visionary, the late Paul G. Allen. The Allen Institute is dedicated to answering some of the biggest questions in bioscience and accelerating research worldwide. The Institute is a recognized leader in large-scale research with a commitment to an open science model. Its research institutes and programs include the Allen Institute for Brain Science, launched in 2003, the Allen Institute for Cell Science, launched in 2014, the Allen Institute for Immunology, launched in 2018, the MindScope Program, launched in 2020, and the Allen Institute for Neural Dynamics, launched in 2021. In 2016, the Allen Institute expanded its reach with the launch of The Paul G. Allen Frontiers Group, which identifies pioneers with new ideas to expand the boundaries of knowledge and make the world better. For more information, visit alleninstitute.org .

