Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Celebrates Third Annual Donkey Week with Give A Hoof Initiative

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, celebrates its third annual Donkey Week with its philanthropic program: Give A Hoof. The program pays tribute to its namesake – the donkeys of Kona, Hawai'i.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is proud to continue its partnerships and donation efforts to two nonprofits, Longhopes Donkey Shelter (Colorado)and Leilani Farm Sanctuary (Hawai'i), to support donkeys that find themselves in rescue shelters. Donkey Week begins September 18 and lasts until September 24. For every sale of special edition "Give A Hoof" shirts, travel mugs, and plush donkeys, $1 will be donated from each product sold to support a donkey in need. Customers can purchase this merchandise online at www.badasscoffeestore.com and at participating franchise locations. In participating stores, guests will also receive limited edition "Give A Hoof" stickers with any purchase while supplies last starting September 19.

Give A Hoof is an initiative that falls under Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's Bad Ass For Good program. The initiative proudly represents the hard-working donkeys that inspired the brand name by raising much-needed funds to help rescue wild and abandoned donkeys under threat of destruction and help to create the safe environments that they deserve. The money raised through Give A Hoof will support Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's sponsored donkeys, Lehua and Sandee, and two new additions, Gideon and Lacey.

Legend has it that for generations, donkeys could be heard bellowing as they carried precious loads of coffee beans down the steep mountains of the Big Island. The people of Kona named these hard-working donkeys the "Bad Ass Ones" because of their reliably strong but stubborn nature in carrying their precious cargo.

"The 'Give a Hoof' program continues to be a unique way to share some Bad Ass For Good with our customers while also supporting rescue donkeys," said Chris Ruszkowski, CMO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "We are excited to continue to give back with our third annual Donkey Week celebration this year."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. In addition to premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass For Good is a program built to support initiatives led by Bad Ass Coffee and its franchisees who spread the Aloha Spirit in their local communities with care, compassion, and generosity by supporting meaningful causes. The brand also creates company-wide initiatives that support impactful organizations through fundraising, donations, and support. The first program under this umbrella is Cup O' Joe for a Soldier, where donations cover the cost of coffee, while Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii covers the cost of processing and shipping, to send coffee to brave service personnel overseas. Since the program began, over 14,500 bags of coffee have been shipped around the world – and continue to receive requests from soldiers who are craving their kick from Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 30 plus U.S. franchise locations – with additional shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

