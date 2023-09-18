Tikit by Cireson to Exhibit at Experts Live Europe, Showcasing Ticketing for Microsoft Teams

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson, the experts in Microsoft Service Management and a Gold Certified Microsoft partner, will exhibit this month at Experts Live Europe. Experts Live Europe is a community-driven IT conference with a focus on Microsoft cloud, datacenter, security and modern workplace solutions. As a leader in the Microsoft Service Management space, Cireson will be showcasing their cloud-based IT Service Management platform built for Microsoft Teams. Tikit is a Microsoft 365 ITSM Platform that matures with your Microsoft 365 technology adoption.

Cireson, Microsoft Service Management Experts. Logo (PRNewswire)

While the Cireson team has exhibited at numerous Experts Live events in the past, this will be the team's first return in five years and the first time Tikit will be showcased.

"At Experts Live Europe we are beyond excited to welcome back one of our most loyal sponsors of the conference, the team at Cireson. This year, it's even more exciting for our attendees to learn about process automations and improving the employee experience through live demos of Tikit, Cireson's cloud-based Microsoft Teams Ticketing Solution. IT Professionals from around the world gather together at Experts Live on September 18-20, 2023, in Prague to learn more about groundbreaking solutions, like Tikit," said Isidora Katanic-Maurer, Head Organizer at Experts Live.

This event comes shortly after the unveiling of Tikit's newest plan offering, the Microsoft 365 ITSM plan which elevates Tikit to serve larger, more process-mature organizations. Learn more about the newest of three available plans here.

"It's exciting to be returning to such a profound event for those in the Microsoft ecosystem. We are honored to be a silver sponsor at the event and look forward to highlighting all that Tikit has to offer to the M365 community," said Shaun Ericson, co-founder of Cireson.

While the Cireson team has previously attended Experts Live EU, this marks the first international event for Tikit which coincides with the team's ongoing commitment to its security posture. Most recently, Cireson has achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance for Tikit. Marcus Bauer, Director of Infosec and GRC at Cireson shared, "In an effort to provide our customers with all the assurances they need, we're actively working on improving and extending our security posture. We look at our SOC 2 Type 2 attestation as a robust foundation paving the way for us to conquer additional compliance frameworks like HIPAA, GDPR and the ISO27000 series."

Those who will be in attendance at Experts Live Europe can connect with the Tikit by Cireson team at their booth, located near the Community Stage and Lounge.

Individuals unable to attend but still interested in connecting with the Tikit by Cireson team can enquire via email at team@tikit.ai. Also, don't miss recent news regarding the company and product updates in the Tikit resource center.

