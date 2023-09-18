Zylox-Tonbridge was Added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge (2190.HK, "the Company") is pleased to learn that the Company's stock was added to the FTSE Global Equity Index Series ("GEIS"), including FTSE Global Total-Cap Index (LMSµ) and FTSE Global Micro Cap Index, according to the results of the semi-annual review of FTSE GEIS. These changes have been officially effective.

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. Being added to FTSE GEIS is another milestone for Zylox-Tonbridge after the Company's stock was included in the MSCI China All Shares Small Cap Index earlier this year.

Zylox-Tonbridge is expected to attract more global capital allocations, further enhancing the Company's stock liquidity and increasing its popularity in the global investment community after being added to the indexes produced by FTSE Russell and MSCI. Looking forward, the Company will always be committed to establishing a leading vascular interventional medical device platform, achieving sustainable growth and creating value for investors.

About Zylox-Tonbridge:

Zylox-Tonbridge is one of the leading players in the neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device market in China. The Company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by our in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technological platforms, and commercialization capabilities, we strive to provide patients with high-quality and affordable medical devices and services, so that everyone has access to the high-quality life brought by advanced medical technology.

For more information, please visit our official website: www.zyloxtb.com

View original content:

SOURCE ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE