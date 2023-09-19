Unique Logistics International Reports Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 Highlighted by 134% Growth in Net Income

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: UNQL) ("Unique" or the "Company"), a global logistics and freight forwarding company, today announced results for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2023.

134% Growth in Net Income Year Over Year

Chief Executive Officer Sunandan Ray commented on these results, "Fiscal year 2023 highlights the normalization of the air and ocean freight markets following the post pandemic surge experienced in the second half of 2022 and the early part of 2023. Declining freight rates, as well as shipping volumes throughout the market, had a significant impact on revenue for Unique and throughout the industry, particularly in the last quarter of the fiscal year. On the other hand, at normalized freight rates, Unique substantially increased its gross margin (or net revenue) from 4.2% in fiscal year 2022 to 11.1% in fiscal year 2023. This improvement, together with containment of overhead, resulted in the company achieving adjusted EBITDA of $12.1 million together with an increase in net income of 134%."

"The outlook for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 remains soft. However, through the loyalty of our customer base, including new customers added, business volumes are expected to grow from September 2023 onwards, which we anticipate will positively impact our second quarter."

"The acquisitions we completed in February 2023 are also seeing business growth in the resurgent freight market. We look forward to reporting a full year of consolidated results in fiscal year 2024."

Mr. Ray concluded: "We are excited to be one step closer to listing on Nasdaq through our previously announced business combination with Edify Acquisition Corp., which remains on track. We expect to move quickly towards executing our M&A strategy soon after the business combination is completed."

On February 21, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of share capital in eight operating subsidiaries from Unique Logistics Holdings Limited, a Hong Kong corporation. The Company's consolidated financial statements prepared under US GAAP include the operations of acquired businesses from the date of the acquisitions. The following unaudited pro forma financial information represents a summary of the consolidated results of operations for the years ended May 31, 2023, and 2022, assuming the acquisitions had been completed as of June 1, 2021, the first day of the period presented. The proforma adjustments include the elimination of intercompany revenue and expense transactions. The pro forma financial information is not necessarily indicative of the results of operations that would have been achieved if the acquisitions had been effective as of these dates, or of future results.

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.





Pro Forma Information (Unaudited)











(in millions)



























For the Year Ended May 31



2023 2022 Revenue

$ 416.3

$ 1,271.5 Net Income



11.7



26.1 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 17.8

$ 49.2

Business Outlook

"Closing the acquisition of operating subsidiaries and affiliates of our former parent company was a seminal moment for Unique Logistics in 2023, further enhancing our growth trajectory,' stated Mr. Ray. "The completion of the acquisitions marks a crucial advancement in our strategic roadmap to emerge as a top-tier supply chain and logistics service provider. These new additions will fortify our authority in the industry. This acquisition is anticipated to elevate our net revenue and substantially boost our Adjusted EBITDA. We look forward to increasing logistics services and trade among the countries of our Acquired Companies and Europe, Latin America, Canada, and Intra-Asia, further bolstering our market agility."

Mr. Ray concluded, "We have made significant strides in expanding our position in the supply chain and logistics industry, demonstrating a clear commitment to our strategic plan, and continuing to scale as a prominent player. We are positioning ourselves to better meet the needs of our customers, realizing our vision of yielding significant benefits in revenue and service excellence. It's an exciting time for the Unique team and a testament to our dedication to growth and excellence."

About Unique Logistics International, Inc.

Unique Logistics International, Inc. (OTC Markets: UNQL) through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, is a global logistics and freight forwarding company providing a range of international logistics services that enable its customers to outsource to the Company sections of their supply chain process. The services provided are seamlessly managed by its network of trained employees and integrated information systems. We enable our customers to share data regarding their international vendors and purchase orders with us, execute the flow of goods and information under their operating instructions, provide visibility to the flow of goods from factory to distribution center or store and when required, update their inventory records.

For more information on UNQL and its businesses, please visit www.unique-usa.com.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Adjusted EBITDA)

We define adjusted EBITDA to be earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other non-recurring income or expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. We present adjusted EBITDA because we believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful supplement to net income as an indicator of operating performance. For this reason, we believe adjusted EBITDA will also be useful to others, including our stockholders, as a valuable financial metric.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as an indicator of cash flows, in each case as determined in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not take into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows. We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements such as the growth in revenues, along with the statements under the heading Business Outlook are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2023. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





































For the Year

Ended



For the Year

Ended

31-May-23 31-May-22 Revenues:















Airfreight services

$ 80,971,563



$ 499,024,643

Ocean freight and ocean services



181,432,206





446,977,162

Contract logistics



3,217,479





3,491,489

Customs brokerage and other services



59,997,244





64,993,386

Total revenues



325,618,492





1,014,486,680



















Equity method earnings



136,656





-



















Costs and operating expenses:















Airfreight services



72,578,396





496,918,427

Ocean freight and ocean services



160,572,708





418,552,477

Contract logistics



1,045,680





1,771,415

Customs brokerage and other services



55,280,445





54,368,332

Salaries and related costs



15,378,957





11,736,610

Professional fees



1,261,899





1,079,819

Rent and occupancy



3,077,975





2,022,396

Selling and promotion



2,883,916





6,653,335

Depreciation and amortization



1,270,462





782,351

Bad debt expense



-





2,541,676

Other expense



1,880,332





1,535,425

Total costs and operating expenses



315,230,770





997,962,263



















Income from operations



10,524,378





16,524,417



















Other income (expenses)















Interest expense



(3,836,511)





(5,632,551)

Amortization of debt discount



-





(776,515)

Gain on forgiveness of promissory note



-





358,236

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



879,733





(4,020,698)

Loss on extinguishment of convertible note



-





(564,037)

Change in fair value of contingent liabilities



1,750,000





-

Other income



285,951





60,000

Total other income (expenses)



(920,827)





(10,575,565)



















Net income before income taxes



9,603,551





5,948,852



















Income tax expense



1,388,983





2,414,298



















Net income



8,214,568





3,534,554



















Deemed dividend



-





(4,565,725)

Net income (loss) before allocation to noncontrolling

interests



8,214,568





(1,031,171)



















Noncontrolling interest



(12,795)





-



















Net income (loss) attributable to for common

shareholders

$ 8,201,773



$ (1,031,171)



UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































31-May-23



31-May-22











ASSETS













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,744,238



$ 1,422,393 Accounts receivable, net



41,402,435





74,746,036 Contract assets



2,886,779





30,970,581 Other current assets and prepaids



9,293,533





1,404,021 Total current assets



60,326,985





108,543,031















Property and equipment, net



609,785





188,889















Other noncurrent assets:













Goodwill



20,516,018





4,463,129 Intangible assets, net



12,865,093





7,337,704 Equity-method investments



3,381,683





- Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



10,269,516





2,408,098 Deferred tax asset, net



-





942,748 Deferred offering cost



2,419,976





506,502 Other noncurrent assets



1,133,674





521,834 Total other noncurrent assets



50,585,960





16,180,015 Total assets

$ 111,522,730



$ 124,911,935















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 25,132,388



$ 49,028,862 Accrued expenses and current liabilities



8,594,947





5,666,159 Accrued freight



3,489,957





9,240,650 Contract liabilities



-





468,209 Revolving credit facility



8,050,227





38,141,451 Current portion of notes payable



-





608,333 Current portion of notes payable to related parties



4,801,310





301,308 Current portion of notes payable



4,801,310





301,308 Current portion of operating lease liability



2,379,774





912,618 Total current liabilities



52,448,603





104,367,590















Noncurrent liabilities













Notes payable



4,000,000





- Notes payable to related parties, net of current portion



8,750,000





397,968 Operating lease liability, net of current portion



8,212,445





1,593,873 Derivative liabilities



11,558,261





12,437,994 Deferred tax liability, net



4,405,442





- Other noncurrent liabilities



4,552,346





282,666 Total noncurrent liabilities



41,478,494





14,712,501















Total liabilities



93,927,097





119,080,091















Commitments and contingencies



-





-















Stockholders' Equity:













Preferred Stock, $.001 par value: 5,000,000 shares authorized





























Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;

120,065 and 130,000 issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2023,

and 2022, respectively. Liquidation preference $120 at May 31,

2023



120





130 Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value;

820,800 issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2023, and 2022,

respectively. Liquidation preference of $821 at May 31, 2023



821





821 Series C Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 195,

issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2023, and 2022,

respectively. Liquidation preference $9.6 million at May 31, 2023



-





- Series D Convertible Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 180

and 187, issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2023, and 2022,

respectively. Liquidation preference $9.0 million at May 31,

2023



-





- Preferred stock, value





























Common stock, $0.001 par value; 800,000,000 shares

authorized; 799,141,770 and 687,196,478 shares issued and

outstanding as of May 31, 2023, and 2022, respectively.



799,142





687,197 Additional paid-in capital



180,220





292,155 Accumulated other comprehensive income



3,258





- Retained earnings



13,066,109





4,851,541 Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to common shareholder



14,049,670





5,831,844 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests



3,545,963





- Total Stockholders' Equity



17,595,633





5,831,844 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 111,522,730



$ 124,911,935

UNIQUE LOGISTICS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

ADJUSTED EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)





























For the Year Ended



For the Year Ended

31-May-23 31-May-22 Net income (loss) available to common

shareholders

$ 8,201,773



$ (1,031,171)



















Add Back:















Deemed dividend



-





4,565,725

Income tax expense



1,388,983





2,414,298

Depreciation and amortization



1,270,462





782,351

Gain (loss) on forgiveness of promissory notes



-





(358,236)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of convertible

notes



-





564,037

Change in fair value of derivative liability



(879,733)





4,020,698

Change in fair value of contingent liability



(1,750,000)









Factoring fees



-





27,000

Interest expense (including accretion of debt

discount)



3,836,511





6,349,067

Noncontrolling interest income (loss)



(12,795)





-

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,055,201



$ 17,333,769



