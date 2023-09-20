CSTE redefines the role of an epidemiologist with launch of 2023 Applied Epidemiology Competencies

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) today announced the release of the 2023 Applied Epidemiology Competencies (AECs), which define the essential knowledge, skills, and abilities needed in the role of an epidemiologist. Its first update since 2008—well before the COVID-19 pandemic made epidemiology a household term—the 2023 AECs demonstrate how expectations and foundational elements have changed in a world full of new technologies and methodologies. To access the 2023 Applied Epidemiology Competencies Report, click here.

"The AECs are a critical resource that ensure the role and functions of an epidemiologist are clearly defined, and provide a framework for preparing the future applied epidemiology workforce," said CSTE Executive Director Janet Hamilton, MPH. "We are excited to share this important work at a transformational time in public health."

Divided into seven domains, the AECs outline the responsibilities of applied epidemiologists across four new tiers that progress based on maturation of skill: Foundational, Intermediate, Practiced, and Advanced. Recognizing that epidemiologists bring a spectrum of experience, this new framework can better adapt to the job class structure in any jurisdiction. The revisions also ensure continued alignment with the Core Competencies for Public Health Professionals and emphasize data science, communication science, pandemic preparedness, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

CSTE is committed to sharing this update with the public health community and stakeholders, which began in earnest at the 2023 CSTE Annual Conference in Salt Lake City, UT. An in-person workshop outlined the changes to the AECs and highlighted experiences from three jurisdictions where the previous AECs were already in use. Future efforts will include a companion toolkit and virtual trainings to support adoption and use of the AECs in the state, tribal, local, and territorial setting. The toolkit will include resources that help epidemiology managers create job descriptions, career portfolios, training plans, and training materials that aid individual career maturation, recruitment, and retention. The toolkit is projected to be available in 2024.

The AECs were first published in 2008 through a collaborative effort between CSTE and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For more information on the AEC project, click here.

