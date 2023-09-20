New Cracker Barrel Rewards™ Brings Guests the Rewards They Crave with the Care They Deserve

Introducing more ways to enjoy homestyle favorites and shop unique finds at our Old Country Store

LEBANON, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now, every visit to Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® can be even more rewarding with new Cracker Barrel Rewards™. Members of the unique program can earn Pegs (like points) through restaurant or retail purchases and redeem them for rewards. Plus, members can enjoy more of what they love from Cracker Barrel with Birthday, Anniversary and Surprise Bonus Rewards, and one-of-a-kind digital experiences just for being a member.

Cracker Barrel Rewards members can earn Pegs on qualifying purchases made in the restaurant and retail store and redeem them for rewards. (PRNewswire)

Earn Pegs toward Rewards

The program is inspired by Cracker Barrel's iconic and beloved peg game. Members earn Pegs on qualifying purchases made at all Cracker Barrel locations, on CrackerBarrel.com and in the Cracker Barrel app for every dollar spent, including to-go, delivery, catering and retail merchandise.* The program is free and easy to join, and members receive a complimentary Barrel Bite appetizer just for signing up. To enroll, guests can visit any Cracker Barrel location nationwide, the Cracker Barrel app or CrackerBarrel.com.

Redeem Pegs for Rewards

Members can use rewards toward a full menu of options across three Peg levels: 75 Pegs, 150 Pegs and 225 Pegs. From sweets to entrées, Barrel Bites to retail discounts, there's something for everyone. Once a member earns 75 Pegs, those pegs can be redeemed for complimentary food and retail items or saved and used toward bigger rewards.

Plus, Be Rewarded with More

The most rewarding experience for members is in the Cracker Barrel app and on CrackerBarrel.com. For extra fun and engagement, members are invited to play the Bonus Game to earn Bonus Rewards.** They can also access a personalized dashboard, manage their account, track Pegs and redeem rewards all from one seamless experience.

"We have many guests who love Cracker Barrel, and who for years have been asking for opportunities to connect with our brand through a rewards program," said Amy Barnett, Vice President of Marketing, Loyalty and Digital Experience. "Cracker Barrel Rewards is an opportunity to thank our guests for their continued loyalty with even more care and appreciation, delivered in a way only Cracker Barrel can."

For more information on Cracker Barrel Rewards visit CrackerBarrel.com/about-rewards.

*See Terms & Conditions for all details.

**See Bonus Game Official Rules for game details.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

Media Contact:

Media Relations

615-235-4135

media.relations@crackerbarrel.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.