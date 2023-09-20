Japan's fastest growing robotics company launching US market entry

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Tech Ventures has announced a $25 million investment into Mujin, Inc., a robotics company from Tokyo, Japan. Aside from Pegasus Tech Ventures, the Series C was led by SBI Investment Co., Ltd., from Japan, with participation from other investors including strategic investor Accenture Japan Ltd., as well as 7 Industries, and Dr. James J. Kuffner, Jr., a professor at Carnegie Mellon and a world-renowned roboticist. In total, Mujin raised $85 million in this round. The new investment raises the total capital that Mujin has raised to $150 million since the company was founded in 2011.

Pegasus Tech Ventures Announces Investment into Mujin, Intelligent Robotics Leader from Japan

Advanced Automation Technology

Mujin has developed the universal MujinController, which upgrades standard industrial robots from any manufacturer into intelligent machines capable of automating a variety of manufacturing and logistics processes.

"We are impressed by Mujin's unique approach to robotic intelligence, which enables faster and more efficient automation than alternative solutions," said Anis Uzzaman, Founder & CEO of Pegasus Tech Ventures. "We are very excited about the next phase of the company's expansion, as Mujin accelerates its growth in the US market."

Market Leadership

Mujin is already the fastest growing robotics company in Japan and continues to develop advanced technologies to enable Mujin controlled robots to address a widening number of applications for automation in manufacturing, logistics, and warehouse operations. To date, the MujinController supports more than 1,000 systems in production.

With the $85 million of new investment capital, Mujin plans to accelerate its growth within the U.S. and continue to expand the business in Japan and in other geographies.

Future Vision

Mujin's platform continues to drive efficiency and productivity, reshaping industries and laying the foundation for a future where automation plays a pivotal role in all workplaces. With a strong commitment to eliminating mundane and hazardous tasks, Mujin envisions a world where workers can focus on more valuable and meaningful tasks. As Mujin embarks on this new chapter of growth and innovation, the company remains committed to delivering cutting-edge automation solutions that transform industries and drive operational efficiency worldwide.

About Pegasus Tech Ventures

Pegasus Tech Ventures is a global venture capital firm based in Silicon Valley with over $2 Billion in assets under management. Pegasus offers strategic and financial capital to emerging technology companies around the world. In addition to offering institutional investors a top-tier venture capital investment approach, Pegasus also offers a unique Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS) model for large global corporations that wish to partner with cutting-edge technology startups. Some of the 35+ corporate partners that have partnered with Pegasus include ASUS, Aisin, SEGA, Sojitz, and Niterra. Pegasus has invested in over 250 companies around the world, including SpaceX, Twitter, Airbnb, SoFi, Doordash, 23andMe, Color, Carbon, and many more. For more about Pegasus Tech Ventures, please visit: https://www.pegasustechventures.com/

About Mujin

Mujin, a robotics technology company, develops intelligent robot controllers that improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of industrial and collaborative robots used to automate manufacturing and logistics tasks, such as pick-and-place applications. Launched in Tokyo in 2011 with additional offices in China and in the U.S., Mujin works with many of the world's largest companies to make material handling applications easier to deploy, more accurate and less costly. The company's flagship product, the MujinController, uses machine intelligence technology to give robotic systems real-time decision-making ability that enables truly autonomous, reliable, and production-capable robot applications. For more about Mujin, please visit: https://mujin-corp.com/

