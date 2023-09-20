Sales Going Strong for The Loren at Turtle Cove, Branded 5-Star Residences In the Turks & Caicos Islands

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loren Group and Regency Christie's International Real Estate recently announced the start of sales for The Loren at Turtle Cove, the island's newest development featuring luxury branded residences along with a new 5-star Loren Hotel on Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands with what has been significant interest with numerous residences reserved and going to contract.

The Loren Group, a hotel and residences brand officially broke ground on their latest venture, The Loren at Turtle Cove.

The Loren at Turtle Cove showcases what will be an intimate enclave of six luxury beachfront villas, 25 condominiums that include 2 stunning penthouses, a 34-key boutique hotel, and an exclusive 32-slip marina, all nestled in a secluded cove at the tip of the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach.

Bespoke Residences

Residential offerings at The Loren at Turtle Cove include:

Condominiums with one to three bedrooms, 1.5 to 3.5 baths, and 1,600 to 4,276 square feet of living space, priced from US $1,280,000 to US $4,763,600

Two expansive penthouses featuring four or five bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 baths, 7,719 to 10,425 square feet of combined indoor/outdoor living space, and prices ranging from US $10,034,700 to US $13,552,500

6- beachfront villas with five to seven bedrooms, 9,436 to 13,133 square feet, priced from US $9,831,900 to US $15,141,600 .

Each property will feature The Loren's signature brand of upscale architecture and design, highlighted by clean, modern lines, natural materials, lush landscaping, limited edition artwork, and bespoke high-end finishes, including energy-efficient and environmentally conscious fixtures and appliances.

Homeowners at The Loren will also be able to take advantage of the hotel's comprehensive offering of 5-star amenities, including a beach club, outdoor pool, gourmet restaurant, luxury spa, fitness center; tennis and pickleball courts, a kids club; temperature-controlled wine storage; 24-hour concierge; and around-the-clock, on-site security.

Robert Greenwood, Senior Broker and Director of Regency Christie's International Real Estate, who has spent more than four decades in Turks and Caicos and over 20 years in real estate, and says, "The Loren represents the new benchmark in Caribbean luxury, and I have been highly impressed with the amount of interest he and his team have received. Being a low-density luxury development, we have an intimate selection of inventory and have already achieved excellent traction, with a broad cross-section of our residences now reserved and going to contract."

"The Loren at Turtle Cove is everything you dream about when you envision a luxury lifestyle in the islands," said Greenwood. "It's private, intimate, and casual, yet every convenience and amenity, from fine dining to health and wellness to personalized service, is at your fingertips. The Loren will become the new destination in the Turks and Caicos for those who refuse to settle for anything less than the very best and allows owners and guests alike to completely immerse themselves in the Turks and Caicos Islands and its many secluded and pristine beaches through its exclusive marina. Something that is a highly unique feature to the Loren at Turtle Cove."

Marina and Amenities

The Loren at Turtle Cove offers an exclusive 32-boat slip marina ranging from 30 to 70 feet. Villa and condominium owners will be given the first opportunity to secure long-term leases for slips upon purchase of a residence.

"For recreational boaters and sport fishermen, the convenience and security of docking steps from your front door, with access to a full slate of marina services, is priceless," said Greenwood.

The Loren Brand-A Rising Star in Luxury Travel

The Loren at Turtle Cove is the third property in the Loren hotel portfolio. The brand's maiden property, The Loren at Pink Beach in Bermuda, quickly earned a top 10 rating from Fodor's when it opened in 2017. Not to be outdone, The Loren at Lady Bird Lake in Austin, Texas, was named one of Travel + Leisure's 100 Best New Hotels in the World for 2023. Both properties also include a residential component.

The Loren's architectural and operational plans incorporate sustainable and eco-friendly elements to ensure minimal environmental impact. Furthermore, the brand's 2% < 2⁰ Initiative, in conjunction with the Loren Roots Initiative, allows guests and residents alike to participate in reforestation and carbon-reduction programs. Additionally, unique, property-specific programming extends to curated music, art, events, and resident/guest experiences.

"The Loren Hotels and Residences brings the elements of luxury living to those seeking a seamless blend of architecture and nature. The Loren at Turtle Cove is a significant next step in our brand expansion as we continue to identify and secure future project sites," said Stephen King, Founder and CEO of The Loren Hotel Group.

"We have a track record of identifying the highest quality sites and building strong teams – from architects and investors to general contractors – to deliver on The Loren Hotels' signature luxury offerings and the ultimate experiences."

About Regency Christie's International Real Estate

When The Loren Group chooses to enter a market, it seeks to redefine what luxury quality, service, and lifestyle can be. To achieve this goal up to the brand's standards, The Loren Group contacted the Senior Broker and Director of Christie's International Real Estate, Turks and Caicos, Mr. Robert Greenwood, to lead his firm's exceptional project team. Mr. Greenwood has spent more than four decades in the Turks and Caicos Islands with an extensive background that includes almost every aspect of the real estate industry, including high-value sales, resort management and development, and offshore investment. Robert's knowledge of the Islands' Condo Resort industry gives him a unique and invaluable insight into one of the Islands' top real estate sectors, allowing him to share his in-depth insight with his clients for an extensive understanding of the investment potential it provides. He is a member and past President of the Turks and Caicos Real Estate Association (TCREA) and its current Vice President. Robert has been a member of Christie's Masters' Circle for three consecutive years, an elite group of high-performing luxury real estate specialists across the global network.

Christie's International Real Estate is the world's premier luxury real estate brand and network, comprised of market-leading independent brokerage firms in nearly 50 counties and territories. Through its invitation-only affiliate network and close relationship with Christie's world-renowned art and luxury business, Christie's International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the high end of the residential property market.

The Loren at Turtle Cove will welcome its first residents and guests in 2026. For more information about ownership opportunities, visit https://thelorenresidences.com/ or call 649-432-7653, sales@thelorentci.com.

