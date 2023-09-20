Sherwin-Williams Reveals 2024 Color of the Year, Upward SW 6239

Inspired by the relaxed blue hue, Sherwin-Williams partners with renowned French pastry chef Dominique Ansel to create the first-ever vegan Cronut®, available in New York City

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sherwin-Williams introduces its 2024 Color of the Year Upward SW 6239, a breezy and blissful shade of blue that evokes the ever-present sense of peace found when slowing down, taking a breath and allowing the mind to clear.

"Upward SW 6239 represents the gentle forward momentum in all of our lives," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. "It brings to life that carefree, sunny day energy that elicits a notion of contentment and peace. With this color, we invite our consumers to take a pause and infuse a new sense of ease and possibility into their spaces – one that doesn't overwhelm, but rather establishes meditation and tranquility."

To bring this light and buoyant hue to the lives (and tastebuds) of consumers, Sherwin-Williams has partnered with James Beard Award-winning French pastry chef Dominique Ansel to create his first-ever vegan Cronut® inspired by Upward SW 6239, available for a limited time at his namesake bakery in New York City's Soho neighborhood. The all-vegan version of Ansel's iconic "half croissant, half doughnut" creation is filled with coconut riz au lait (rice pudding) infused with naturally-flavored Butterfly Pea Flower Tea; this vibrantly-hued Southeast Asian flower, when gently steeped as a tea, mirrors the shade and spirit of Upward SW 6239. With a natural touch of this blue botanical and a hand-glazed fondant topping, the custom pastry invites a blissful sense of wellbeing (& a hint of sweetness) into the day. The limited-edition vegan Cronut® is available at Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York City from Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, September 24 from 8:00AM until sold out daily.

"Creating a vegan version of the Cronut® has always intrigued me – we're always looking for forward-thinking ways to create new pastries, and this collaboration was a natural opportunity to do so," says Ansel. "At first glance, Upward SW 6239 draws up a sense of balance and lightness for me; it's the same feeling I wanted to impart into our very first vegan flavor. We sourced a butterfly pea flower tea which naturally imparts a soft blue shade into the filling, paired with a creamy coconut riz au lait, all while preserving the light and flaky layers that are signature to our pastry. This was an exciting challenge for me, and I can't wait for our guests to try it and open their eyes to finding inspiration all around – even where they least expect it."

Upward Infuses Tranquility and Ease

Ascending from the earthy tone of 2023 Color of the Year, Redend Point SW 9081, Upward SW 6239 welcomes a weightless, buoyant peace; an invitation to open minds to a color of ethereal calm that is ever-present—if we remember to keep looking up.

"As we play with color, it's essential to consider their interactions thoughtfully," adds Wadden. "Warmed-up blues might lead to hues that appear muddled and lackluster, which is why preserving the crisp edge and magnetic allure of cool blues is vital. It's in these subtle nuances that create spaces that are timeless and inspired. We're excited to share this beautiful color and, craft interiors that exude harmony and evoke a sense of enchantment."

The rarefied blue is part of Palette No. 1 in Sherwin-Williams Colormix® Forecast 2024, Anthology: Volume One. Wadden recommends pairing the hue with blues and greens, deeps and darks and delicate tints like Snowbound SW 7004, Drift of Mist SW 9166, Gale Force SW 7605, Tricorn Black SW 6528, Honeydew SW 6428, Palm Leaf SW 7735 and Antiquarian Brown SW 0045.

A Hue that Brings Clarity to Communal Spaces

Use the transitional blue of Upward SW 6239 (224-C1) to inspire meditative spaces and absolute peace in both residential and commercial settings. From classic coastal to casual Nordic styles, the airy-hued beauty of Upward SW 6239 (224-C1) dwells where the fairest-weather blue finds just a hint of silver lining.

"Used as an accent or all over, on both interiors and exteriors, Upward SW 6239 (224-C1) clears the way for lightweight open-mindedness when used in commercial settings," says Wadden. "The hue serves as a reminder to pause and ponder limitless possibilities that can be unlocked in our work, dining, educational spaces and beyond."

Led by Director of Color Marketing Sue Wadden, the Sherwin-Williams global color and design team researches and identifies key trends that influence the way we interact with color. From those findings, the team turns emerging trends into the annual Colormix® Forecast, which features trending palettes for the year to come. For this year's Colormix® Forecast 2024, Anthology: Volume One, the brand has unveiled a new biennial approach to the trend report; this recurring color reference will alternate each year with the usual style and trend storytelling that the brand is known for. The very first Anthology collection explores the directional shifts of four core chromatic families – diving into the meaning behind the chosen colors, their role in awakening modern aesthetics, and what their future holds. The team then chooses the Color of the Year from the Colormix® Forecast -- the 2024 selection, Upward SW 6239, is the 14th official Color of the Year:

2011: Indigo Batik SW 7602

2012: Argyle SW 6747

2013: Aloe SW 6464

2014: Exclusive Plum SW 6263

2015: Coral Reef SW 6606

2016: Alabaster SW 7008

2017: Poised Taupe SW 6039

2018: Oceanside SW 6496

2019: Cavern Clay SW 7701

2020: Naval SW 6244

2021: Urbane Bronze SW 7048

2022: Evergreen Fog SW 9130

2023: Redend Point SW 9081

Upward SW 6239 is available at Sherwin-Williams neighborhood stores nationwide and online for in-store or curbside pick-up.

Homeowners can order color chips and Peel & Stick samples at swsamples.com or visit a neighborhood store.

Designers can connect with their Account Executive, found can connect with their Account Executive, found HERE , for exclusive materials and events. Additionally, designer samples can be ordered now with your PRO+ account

Learn more about Sherwin-Williams Color of the Year at www.swcoty.com. To try the limited-edition Upward Cronut®, visit Dominique Ansel Bakery at 189 Spring Street, New York, NY 10012 from Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, September 24 from 8:00AM until sold out daily.

Ask Sherwin-Williams™

For more than 155 years, Sherwin-Williams has been an industry leader in the development of technologically advanced paint and coatings.

About Dominique Ansel

James Beard Award-winning Pastry Chef and cookbook author, Dominique Ansel has shaken up the pastry world with innovation and creativity at the heart of his work. Chef Dominique has been responsible for creating some of the most fêted pastries in the world, including: the Cronut® (named one of TIME Magazine's "25 Best inventions of 2013"), The Cookie Shot, Frozen S'more, Blossoming Hot Chocolate, and many more. In 2011, Dominique opened his first shop, the eponymous Dominique Ansel Bakery in NYC's Soho neighborhood, with just four employees; he now has additional locations in NYC's Flatiron neighborhood, Hong Kong, and Las Vegas. For more information, visit DominiqueAnsel.com , and follow @DominiqueAnsel on Instagram.

