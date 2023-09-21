Totango expands enterprise ecosystem with new partnerships and integrations to put customer success in the driver seat for revenue growth

Totango expands enterprise ecosystem with new partnerships and integrations to put customer success in the driver seat for revenue growth

Partnership with Higher Logic connects community with customer success; ESG Success provides services to help enterprises with CS transformation, and 9 new integrations expand Totango capabilities to work across the enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Totango , customer success software your business can't outgrow, today announced two new partnerships to help accelerate customer business outcomes and nine new technology integrations to further position Totango at the center of the enterprise tech stack. In today's environment, leading businesses deliver customer results, secure retention, and prioritize expansion to drive long-term revenue growth, and these partnerships and platform investments showcase Totango's commitment to supporting customer success across the enterprise.

Totango Logo (PRNewswire)

Businesses can now integrate 9 more solutions from their enterprise tech stack with Totango to accelerate revenue growth.

Higher Logic's customer community hub to help businesses realize the benefits of scaled customer success. Together, they have developed the Drive Community Engagement SuccessBLOC , a pre-built customer success program with best practices and out-of-the-box content created by industry experts. Available immediately as a click-to-access program for Totango customers and Higher Logic Vanilla community customers, this SuccessBLOC gives companies the tools needed to welcome and engage community members, follow up on product ideas, and celebrate community wins with customers.

"Communities reduce friction for customers while helping success teams run more efficiently through one-to-many enablement, support, and advocacy programs," said Jay Nathan , EVP & Chief Customer Officer at Higher Logic. "That is why having an out-of-the-box offering between Totango and Higher Logic Vanilla is a huge point of differentiation, and we are excited to further enable customer success teams to scale through the power of community." Totango combines the power of its customer success platform withcustomer community hub to help businesses realize the benefits of scaled customer success. Together, they have developed the, a pre-built customer success program with best practices and out-of-the-box content created by industry experts. Available immediately as a click-to-access program for Totango customers and Higher Logic Vanilla community customers, this SuccessBLOC gives companies the tools needed to welcome and engage community members, follow up on product ideas, and celebrate community wins with customers."Communities reduce friction for customers while helping success teams run more efficiently through one-to-many enablement, support, and advocacy programs," said, EVP & Chief Customer Officer at Higher Logic. "That is why having an out-of-the-box offering between Totango and Higher Logic Vanilla is a huge point of differentiation, and we are excited to further enable customer success teams to scale through the power of community."

ESG Success —the Customer Success as a Service (CSaaS) provider—will support Totango customers with CS transformations and change management, as well as act as an extension of their CS team as product experts in Totango. ESG enables companies to build, operationalize, and transform their customer success organization by improving metrics and accomplishing their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention.

"As we enter this next generation for customer success, more organizations are looking to demonstrate the critical business impact of CS by taking an outcome-first approach," said Michael Harnum , CEO at ESG. "We're excited to partner with Totango, so we can support enterprises with a holistic offering in making this evolution—from strategy, to implementation to execution—to get customers to the outcomes they care about faster." —the Customer Success as a Service (CSaaS) provider—will support Totango customers with CS transformations and change management, as well as act as an extension of their CS team as product experts in Totango. ESG enables companies to build, operationalize, and transform their customer success organization by improving metrics and accomplishing their ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention."As we enter this next generation for customer success, more organizations are looking to demonstrate the critical business impact of CS by taking an outcome-first approach," said, CEO at ESG. "We're excited to partner with Totango, so we can support enterprises with a holistic offering in making this evolution—from strategy, to implementation to execution—to get customers to the outcomes they care about faster."

Totango also announced 9 additional integrations that customers can use with its customer success software , including:

Product analytics platforms: Pendo and Mixpanel

Data warehouse solution: Databricks

Communication and scheduling tools: Gmail, Google Calendar, and Outlook Calendar

Revenue intelligence platforms: Gong and Chorus

Omnichannel communications: Zendesk chat powered by Sunshine Conversations

This new functionality complements Totango's extensive suite of more than 24 integrations and simple data connectors that enable users to import their customer data, create a 360-degree view of their customers to help them monitor customer health, detect and mitigate risk, as well as manage renewal and expansion opportunities.

"We need to be able to communicate with customers through multiple channels to reach them in the moments that matter and ensure we help them achieve their most desired outcomes. Totango integrations not only enable us to bring in data sources, so we have a deeper understanding of our customers, they also enable us to leverage multiple modes of communication with customers, from in-app chat experiences to email and more," said Shawn White, Sr. Vice President of Global Customer Success at Dynatrace.

"Totango believes being an open platform, working with a wide range of capability used in the enterprise, is vital to ensuring customer success can have the maximum impact of helping businesses retain and grow their customers," said Alistair Rennie, CEO of Totango. "We partner with expert vendors across categories in order to support our vision that customer success requires superior alignment across the C-suite to drive business outcomes and customer value."

Today Totango will host Totango Live! , a virtual event showcasing the latest partnerships, platform integrations, and panel discussions with industry leaders shaping the future of customer success. Click here to register for the Sept. 21st event.

Enterprise organizations can request a demo from Totango experts to better understand the benefits of building a single unified view of their customers in Totango to drive revenue growth.

About Totango

Totango is customer success software your business can't outgrow, providing unlimited scalability and unmatched time to value to help cross-functional enterprise teams drive productivity, retention, and expansion. Prebuilt customer success programs that are embedded with industry best practices make it fast and easy to get started, customize to your business, and achieve critical business outcomes at each stage of the customer journey. The biggest customer success teams in the world—including SAP, Github, Schneider Electric, and Aircall—use Totango to integrate customer data for a 360-degree view of customer health, collaboratively manage their customer portfolio, and engage proactively and intelligently with their customers. Request a demo at Totango.com .

About ESG

ESG delivers Customer Success as a Service® (CSaaS), enabling you to build, operationalize, and transform your CS organization. We're here to help you improve metrics and accomplish your ultimate goal of reduced churn and increased retention. Our services combine consultation, process development, people, and automation to increase the capabilities of your Customer Success organization.

About Higher Logic

Higher Logic, the industry-leading, human-focused engagement platform, delivers powerful online communities and communication tools to engage members and customers at every stage of their journey. Higher Logic provides a robust engagement platform and strategic services with over a decade of experience in building personalized and scalable community engagement programs. We serve more than 3,000 customers, representing over 350,000 online communities with greater than 200 million users in more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information, visit higherlogic.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Totango