Being the Official Supplier for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Yadea Greens the Game with Technological Strength

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Official Supplier of Electric Bicycle for the Hangzhou Asian Games, Yadea sincerely celebrates this fantastic sports feast. Adhering to sustainable development, Yadea continues to create high-performance products and green technology to generate a green commuting lifestyle.

To deeply implement the carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals and practice the concept of green hosting, the Hangzhou Asian Games has proposed the target of creating the first carbon-neutral Asian Games. Yadea Modern（I8） is designated to be the usage of daily operations and travel needs inside the Game's venues. This model adopts Yadea exclusive TTFAR system that guarantees a smooth, long-range, happy and green riding. The designation confirms the sustainability brought by Yadea products.

Yadea's dedication to environmental advocacy is highly consistent with the hosting concept of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Until 11th this month, Yadea's users have accumulated over 263.4 billion kilometers of riding globally, reducing carbon emissions by near 45.7 billion kilograms, equal to planting over 2.28 billion trees. Behind this is Yadea's consistent pursuit of technology development. As an intelligent manufacturing company for electric two-wheelers integrating R&D, production and sales, Yadea focuses on green technology innovation of e-mobility solutions, leading the industry to upgrade.

Yadea's R&D expenses have increased by 31.1% year-on-year in 2022. It has successively deployed 6 industry-leading technology R&D centers, 1 national industrial design center, and 2 CNAS national laboratories, 7 major production bases worldwide, surpassing 1,000 R&D personnel and owned over 1,800 patents. And Yadea has developed technologies of graphene battery, lithium battery and sodium battery, achieving a leading layout in the new energy industry.

Beyond bringing products globally, the internationalization of Yadea promotes green and intelligent concepts to the world. Yadea has made consistent impressing appearance in international exhibitions, EICMA, CES, EUROBIKE, IFA etc., and cooperated with FIFA three times. Yadea once again appeared at the international sports event right after being an Official Asia-Pacific Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023TM last month. Yadea consistently shinning on the international stage.

Currently, a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation are booming. As the Global No.1 in annual sales for 6 consecutive years, Yadea will continuously champions the cause of green mobility through green technology innovation.

