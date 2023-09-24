The 134th Canton Fair Gains Momentum with Germany, Turkey, and the Netherlands as New Promotion Focus

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre, led an accomplished delegation group on an extensive promotional tour to Germany, Turkey, and the Netherlands from September 5th to 13th. The tour encompassed successful promotion meetings and seminars in the three countries, which were attended by over 210 business people in total, and visits to prominent exhibition groups, i.e. Messe Frankfurt, Koelnmesse, Messe Düsseldorf. Collaborative efforts were forged with influential organizations like German-Asian Business Circle, Ankara Chamber of Commerce, Istanbul Chamber of Commerce, Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye (DEİK), and Europe China MICE Network.

Field studies were carried out on notable corporations like Metro AG and Koopman International to foster practical cooperation on exhibition projects, culminating in commendable results.

Chu Shijia, in the meetings with the business community, emphasized the momentous progress made in the comprehensive cooperation between China and the three countries. The leadership's unwavering support has elevated this cooperation to new heights, significantly benefiting both enterprises and the people. In light of this, he extended a warm invitation to enterprises from the three countries to source and exhibit at the Canton Fair and make full use of this efficient trade promotion platform. This will provide a golden opportunity to forge new partnerships and uncover fresh business prospects.

In their resounding endorsement of trading with China, representatives from the three countries underscored the tremendous potential for collaboration. They have committed to organizing groups to partake in the exhibition, harnessing the unparalleled opportunities presented by the Canton Fair.

The Canton Fair is introducing some exciting changes starting with the 134th session. The Fair is optimizing and adjusting some exhibition areas, urges all buyers to plan their visit accordingly. More details can be found on its official website with a reminder to all overseas buyers who wish to attend onsite to complete the pre-registration in advance to ensure a hassle-free attendance. The pre-registration function is now available via https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/pages/655692320955457536.

